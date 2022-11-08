Erasmus to keep SA’s presence in the T20 World Cup alive

Witness Reporter

There will be a South African presence in the T20 World Cup semifinals in Australia, after all.

Though the Proteas bombed out of the tournament over the weekend, maintaining their dismal tradition in major tournaments, Marais Erasmus will be an umpire for the first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday.

The second semifinal between India and England will be played on Thursday in Adelaide.

Both matches are due to start at 10 am (SA time), as is the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cricket SA will reportedly be splitting the Proteas coaching job into red-ball and white-ball roles, so current problems will be inherited by whoever succeeds Mark Boucher on a permanent basis.

The Proteas’ next limited-overs action will only be at the end of January, in an ODI series against England, which will be crucial to their hopes of qualifying automatically for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

T20 SEMI-FINALS MATCH OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS

New Zealand v Pakistan: Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

India v England: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).