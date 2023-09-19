Eston T20: Saints beat Hilton

By Witness Reporter

LUCKY DLADLA

St Charles College boys triumphed in the Eston T20 final against Hilton College, keeping the trophy in the process.

The Saints won the toss and batted first on a dry pitch, ploughing their way to 149 for 4 off 20 overs.

This was largely thanks to Ntandoyenkosi Zuma, who scored 51 off 47 deliveries, and Cian Fortmann, who contributed 32.

The score was par, and the game was set for a firing finish.

The Hilton College openers stamped authority from the beginning, pouncing on any loose deliveries on offer.

The game ran away from the Saints boys as the Hilton batsman made the chase look easy.

An introduction of the leg spinner, Nathan Beaumont turned the game on its head.

Beaumont bowled a brilliant spell of five wickets for 10 runs in four overs, with left-arm orthodox spinner, Marcel Wellmann bowling well in partnership.

The game went down to the final ball, with Saints clinching victory over Hilton to win the game by four runs and successfully defend the T20 trophy for another year.

• Lucky Dladla is the St Charles first XI head coach.