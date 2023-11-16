European Tour climax in Dubai

By Carl Peters

The 2022/23 European Tour climaxes in Dubai this week, with just two South Africans in the mix.

The season-ending DP World Tour Championship features the top 50 in the tour’s Race to Dubai rankings, which is a merit-based competition that rewards the most consistent men on the circuit.

Of the many South Africans who compete on the European Tour on a very regular basis, only Thriston Lawrence and Zander Lombard have earned the right to tee off at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on Thursday.

Lawrence qualified in 25th place and Lombard in 32nd spot in the Race to Dubai rankings.

But compatriots Ockie Strydom and Hennie du Plessis just missed the cut by sitting 53rd and 58th, respectively, after the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City last weekend, which was co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Sunshine Tour.

The Race to Dubai incentive scheme has touched 43 tournaments across 25 countries this season, confirming that the European Tour is the most global of all.

Further ranking points are up for grabs at Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Earth Course alongside the desert this week, but nobody will be able to move above Rory McIlory at the top of the ladder in terms of the current standings.

This means that the star from Northern Ireland has won the Race to Dubai for a fifth time, aside from his grand exploits on the U.S. PGA Tour.

His three closest rivals in the rankings — Jon Rahm from Spain, Adrian Meronk of Poland and Ryan Fox from New Zealand — will still be a few points below the Irishman even if either of them manages to win this week’s tournament.

But McIlroy can make it a really joyful weekend for himself by trying to win the tournament’s own trophy, to go with the bonuses from the consistency competition.

The tournament boasts a $10 million (R182 million) purse, from which the winner pockets $3 million, before a bonus pool of $6 million gets distributed among the top eight players in the final Race to Dubai rankings on Sunday.

However, the U.S. PGA Tour has just confirmed that McIlroy is resigning from his position as a player director on that circuit due to “personal and professional commitments”.

McIlroy served on the PGA Tour policy board for two years after spending the previous three years as a member of the player advisory council.

He was a fierce opponent of the breakaway LIV Golf before officials from the American and European circuits decided to plan some form of merger with LIV a few months ago instead of waging war endlessly.

Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson are the remaining player directors, according to the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, two South Africans tee off in the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, on Thursday.

Dylan Frittelli and MJ Daffue will be eyeing shares of a $8,4 million purse at the Sea Island Golf Club.

The event forms the last leg of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall series, which has seen some players fighting to secure their playing exemptions for next year.