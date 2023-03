Carl Peters

The European Tour is back in South Africa this week for the staging of two consecutive tournaments that are each worth $1,5 million (approximately R27 million).

The SDC Championship at St Francis Links in the Eastern Cape makes its European Tour debut on Thursday, as will next Thursday’s Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Gauteng.

Both these fledgling tournaments previously featured on the second-tier European Challenge Tour, but are now part of six events co-sanctioned by the domestic Sunshine Tour and European Tour.

They contribute to the latter’s “Race to Dubai” order of merit and offer Ryder Cup points to European professionals competing in a Ryder Cup year.

The two events follow the Joburg Open, SA Open Championship, Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, held between November and December, in the co-sanctioning agreement.

They also form part of a current African “swing” for the European Tour after last week’s Kenya Open in Nairobi, which was bankrolled by Absa Bank from these shores.

St Francis Links is a “Jack Nicklaus Signature Course” in the laidback town, but wind is said to be a possible major obstacle for the participants in their lush surroundings.

In addition to the six top-tier tournaments mentioned, the Sunshine Tour has had four events placed on the 2023 Challenge Tour schedule as a boost for the game in South Africa and to open more avenues to “bring more world-class international golf to our fairways”, said the domestic tour.

Meanwhile, four South Africans are listed in the field for the U.S. PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship tee-off in Palm Harbor today.

Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Dylan Fritelli and MJ Daffue will be eyeing slices of a prize pot of $8,1million (roughly R109million) on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

The tournament lines up as the fourth and final of the PGA’s cherished Florida swing, following The Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in recent weeks.

The field at Innisbrook includes two-time defending champion Sam Burns and fellow American stars Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.