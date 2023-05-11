Evergreen Minnaar to take part in the UCI World Cup series

By Carl Peters

Pietermaritzburg mountain biking maestro Greg Minnaar and several other South Africans are about to spin their wheels in the 2023 UCI World Cup series in Europe and North America.

The season is starting later than usual, but Minnaar and company are still guaranteed a minimum of eight races, plus a standalone World Championship in Scotland this time.

As the evergreen Minnaar bids to continue to make life difficult for much younger rivals on downhill tracks, Durban-born Alan Hatherly and Candice Lill will seek to remain strong in the cross-country discipline. Other South African contenders in the World Cup series include Daniel van der Walt (Under-23 men), Johan van Zyl (Under-23 men), Tyler Jacobs (Under-23 women) and Amy Wakefield (marathon).

Minnaar opens his individual campaign in the second week of June in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, and has been training hard after recovering from major injuries suffered in a fall at the end of last season. His activities are well covered on social media, while his discipline’s calendar for this year has one new location in Loudenvielle,

France. His compatriots, Hatherly and Lill, get going in Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic this week, where there will be cross-country, cross-country short-course and cross-country marathon races. Hatherly is the cross-country short-course defending champion and a top-10 contender in cross-country.

Overall, there will be eight rounds of downhill competition and nine rounds of cross-country racing in the World Cup this year. For short, the cross-country is known as XCO, downhill as DHI, cross-country short-course as XCC, cross-country marathon as XCM, and cross-country eliminator as XCE.

XCO and DHI each has an elite male and female category. In addition, there are Under-23 categories in cross-country and junior categories in downhill. Meanwhile, the sani2c non-stop version starts in the southern Drakensberg on Saturday and has a 24-hour cut-off.

The same day features the Tour Durban MTB on the coast.

2023 MTB WORLD CUP CALENDAR May 11-14:

Nove Mesto na Morave (CZE) – Disciplines: XCO+XCC+XCM June 2-4: Final Outdoor Region (ITA) – XCM June 8-11: Lenzerheide (SUI) – DHI+XCO+XCC June 15-18: Leogang-Salzburgerland (AUT) – DHI+XCO+XCC June 29-July 2: Val di Sole Trentino (ITA) – DHI+XCO+XCC August 24-27: Pal Arinsal (AND)- DHI+XCO+XCC September 1-3: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes (FRA) – DHI September 7-17: Haute-Savoie (FRA) – DHI+XCO+XCC+XCM September 27-October 1: Snowshoe (USA) – DHI+XCO+XCC+XCM October 5-8: Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN) – DHI+XCO+XCC