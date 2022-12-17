Ex-KZN netball president concerned about development

Jerry Barnes

Maybe a lot of sport followers, especially the netball ones and local residents, have totally forgotten that many years ago the national deputy head of netball and KwaZulu-Natal netball president was from Pietermaritzburg.

This week The Witness tracked down the Pietermaritzburg-based, long serving promoter of netball and the former Netball South Africa (NSA) deputy president Charmaine Singh to speak about next year’s Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023), the current level of netball and, especially, the development of the game at grassroot level.

The well-spoken and influential sport activist says she is very happy that South Africa is hosting the Netball World Cup under the democratic government because the game suffered and went through a lot during the old days under the old government.

She praised all South Africans for working together and making sure that the “transition” in sport was smoothly done.

Sports politics

Singh says, as with other codes of sport, netball not only suffered in the field of play but also from boardroom politics.

“You will remember that around those years there were a lot of unity talks all over the country. Like any other sport, like your soccer, boxing, athletics, rugby, cricket etc.

Just to sit around the table with officials of different racial groups was a mission or a very big task. Some people and senior officials thought they owned the sport for the rest of their lives. You can imagine yourself, if it was difficult just to sit around the table, what was it like on the field of play

She also agrees with and aknowledges the country’s national netball governing body, NSA, for winning the bid a few years ago in order to host the NWC.

However, she is deeply concerned about the development at grassroot level.

Singh says she is still not convinced that netball development programmes are “fairly or openly” taking place at primary schools and at weekend or Sunday leagues, especially in the townships.

Personally I am not yet convinced that netball is properly developed at the grassroot level. If we are doing so, we want to see the game being taught and played in disadvantaged communities

“Let’s see the league games or fixtures taking place every Saturday or Sunday in places like Sweetwaters, Edendale, Imbali, Caluza or Dambuza. Here I am talking about the ongoing development programmes, not just a once-off tournament.

We need to see the game being played also by everybody and everywhere, not only around the well-developed posh suburbs” she says. Singh also feels strongly that the Proteas are likely to do well during the NWC 2023 event because the entire country, players and coaches are already “automatically” motivated and just waiting for the event.

Proteas position in World rankings

“The other plus about the Proteas is their current position in the World rankings and they are also not new in the international tournaments and the official major sponsor, SPAR, is playing a crucial role.

“Australia is currently ranked first, New Zealand second, England third, Jamaica fourth and South Africa fifth. To be in the top five in the world means a lot and we are carrying a lot of experience because we played a lot of international games over the years. So the Proteas are likely to do fairly well and be one of the favourites in the event, as the host country.”

Singh is also worried about the after-the-World Cup “side effects” because the players, officials, coaches and the country need to be mentally strong.

“We need to understand that the game is here to stay and far bigger and older than all of us. We need to prepare ourselves that, win or lose, life will go on and the show must go on.

We also need to understand that some players or officials must be aware that maybe some of them will be serving the country for the last time in their careers. It sounds tough or unfair but it’s the reality of the game

The NWC 2023 will take place in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6. The Proteas are in Pool C (with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka) and reigning champions Australia are in Pool A (with Tonga, Zimbabwe and Fuji).