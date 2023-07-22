Excitement as Varsity Football tournament returns

By Jerry Barnes

The hottest university football tournament is back as the 2023 Varsity Football tournament is set to kick off on July 27.

Fans can once again look forward to an action-packed competition that not only entertains, but is also a stepping stone to greatness for participants.

Since the first tournament in 2013, Varsity Football has gone from strength to strength with the clear message to players that it is all about chasing their dreams and leaving it all on the field.

Lisa Roux, head of Varsity Sports, said the possibilities that come with playing in the tournament and the impact it has had on the players’ lives have been great.

Varsity Football is where future football stars are born and where they showcase their skills

“It’s where the field of dreams becomes a reality and where lives are transformed. This season, Varsity Football will once again be more than just another tournament, it will be a cultural phenomenon and one that you can’t afford to miss out on. We’re talking about the vibe, the people, and the endless opportunities that define Varsity Football.”

This year, UJ, TUT, NWU, VUT, UFS, CUT, UFH and UWC will take on each other over seven rounds between July 27 and September 7.

The semi-finals against the top four teams are scheduled for September 14 while the final will be contested on September 28.

All matches take place on Thursday with featured games broadcast live on SuperSport.

The 2023 Varsity Football Women’s tournament will take place between August 11 and 19. UFH, UKZN, UP, Wits, UJ, UWC, DUT and TUT are vying for top honours.

TUT beat UJ 2-1 in last year’s men’s final and will undoubtedly be out to claim an unprecedented fourth Varsity Football title.

The Pretoria-based team were the champions in 2016 and 2018 and also made it to the final in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Apart from the football action, fans can also look forward to the #IyachesaFAN challenge at the games and on social media, as well as some exciting promotions from the main sponsor, FNB.

Suzuki and new sponsor Cashbuild have also thrown their weight behind the competition.

The opening round of the 2023 Varsity Football tournament commences on July 27.

Opening day fixtures:

NWU vs UJ (5 pm)

— NWU Mafikeng Stadium

UFS vs TUT (7.15 pm)

— Shimla Park

UFH vs VUT (3 pm)

— Davidson Stadium

CUT vs UWC (6.30 pm)

— CUT Stadium.