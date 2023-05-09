Excitement growing for table tennis event in Durban

By Carl Peters

South African officials are putting the final touches on preparations in Durban for the hosting of the World Table Tennis Championship Finals for the first time.

The tournament takes place at the International Convention Centre in the coastal city from May 20 to 28, after the African continent hosted it only once before, in 1939 in Egypt.

According to Craig Meyer from the local organising committee put together by the SA Table Tennis Board, excitement is growing for the 256-player competition because the first contingent of participants is due to arrive in Durban on Friday night from China.

Officials from the International Tennis Table Federation will follow on Saturday, and the next day sees the South African squad land in Durban following a training camp in India, which is said to be a rising power in a sport that has traditionally been dominated by China, Japan and, to a lesser extent, Sweden.

The SA team will be headed by Theo Cogill from the Western Cape (men) and Danisha Patel from Gauteng (women). Meyer said at least 1 000 people will be coming from abroad for the tournament, and the economic impact on the region is estimated to be around R75 million.

But the main aim of hosting the event, he said, is to improve the status of table tennis in South Africa, and his organisation would be thrilled should there be “1 000 kids start playing this game in KwaZulu-Natal”. Durban beat Dortmund in Germany for the right to host the tournament.

It is to feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles action. The draw will be staged on May 18 before a live television audience, while 84 media houses, mainly from Asia, have been accredited to date to cover the happenings in Durban.

Meyer said there’s also a big hope that the tournament will lead to his organisation receiving much-needed commercial backing to raise the game’s profile in SA. The cheapest ticket costs R50, while there will be television coverage by SuperSport throughout the tournament