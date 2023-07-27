Expect fireworks at the City Hall

By Jerry Barnes

The much-talked about South African title fight between the Pietermaritzburg-born boxer Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo and Gauteng-based Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo is expected to produce fireworks from the onset on Friday.

At Pietermaritzburg City Hall, the challenger, Lebogo will take on the current champion, Dlomo for his South African junior welterweight belt.

Although the event is planned to start at 6 pm with a lot of curtain-raisers and supporting bouts, the main bout between the two giants will start at 10 pm.

Dlomo said the “Johannesburg visitors” must understand that he is from uMgungundlovu and that unfortunately nothing will be “offered” to strangers free.

Unfortunately I fought very hard to be here where I am. To become an SA champion is not easy at all and it was tough out there. This belt you see on the table did not come as a gift and there's no way I will just give it away like that. I will do whatever it takes to defend this belt because it belongs to uMgungundlovu's people.

“By winning it again or defending it, will be like defending the pride and honour of the people of uMgungundlovu and I am unlikely to disappoint them. My message is short and clear, if I don’t defend this title, no one will walk out alive from that ring,” said Dlomo.

Dlomo’s trainer, Samson “Gatsheni” Ndlovu, said his boxer is well prepared and ready to defend his title with “pride”.

On a lighter note, Ndlovu had the media in stitches when he said messages coming from Lebogo’s camp under trainer Damien Durandt were “irritating” him and he needed to be “taught a lesson”.

Look, if you are challenging for an SA title you need to understand that it’s a high-profile, special and respected occasion. You can’t be telling the whole world that your boxer is only going for a win and if he does not win, he must quit boxing and forget about dreaming for the SA title fight again. These guys must remember that Dlomo is a champion and his title was not just freely offered to him. He fought hard, cried tears and sweated blood for it.

Lebogo yesterday told The Witness that his fight against Dlomo is going to be a tough one, but said the champion is likely to make a mistake by depending too much on the home crowd.

“I fully understand that he is a champion and will be fighting in front of his home crowd. I am also not expecting an easy fight because I know that he is a champion, but I know his weaknesses very well and I will make it difficult for him. He might depend too much on his home fans and that will be his biggest mistake.

“My aim is to snatch the title away from him and on Friday (tomorrow) I will walk out of the City Hall as a new champion,” said Lebogo.

Durandt said both boxers are expected to dish out quality boxing and spectators will definitely enjoy it.

He said Lebogo understands the meaning of this fight and will be fighting for his life because of many factors.

“We are just happy that it is finally happening. We all badly wanted this fight to take place many months ago but it’s finally here. Lebogo is aware that this is a lifetime opportunity as far as his career is concerned. I mean if he can’t do it now … when is he going to do it,” said Durandt.

The tournament is made up of 10 bouts. The main supporting fight will be between Njabulo Buthelezi and Nkosingiphile Sibisi, both from uThukela. The entry fee will be R100 (general seating), R200 for the ringside and R350 for VIPs’ dine/boxing tickets.