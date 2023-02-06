Davids to work on Maritzburg United’s mental strength

Carl Peters

Fadlu Davids strongly believes that he has to continue to work hard on Maritzburg United’s mental strength to improve their campaign to avoid relegation in the DStv Premiership.

This after the young coach witnessed his team concede a late goal for the second consecutive home match when they drew 1-1 with mid-table AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium over the weekend.

Davids, who has to also worry about an ominous goal difference, said that his men’s approach on the day appeared to be more about not losing the game than doing everything possible to win it on the wet pitch presented to them.

He indirectly admitted that AmaZulu deserved to get something out of the match because of how they had performed in the provincial derby, but he still felt that his team should be doing all they can to gather the most number of points possible in any fixture due to their precarious log position.

This will be super critical for the rest of their campaign, which features attacking players Kwami Peprah and Tebogo Tlolane from Orlando Pirates as the freshest faces, according to the mild-mannered coach.

Davids has registered three wins, two losses and a draw since his return to Maritzburg in December for a second spell as their head coach.

Next up for his men is a clash with Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. But the league clearly requires far more attention from them.

With 11 matches remaining in the 30-game programme for 2022/23, they are languishing in second-bottom position with 21 points.

Swallows lie above them on goal difference, while Marumo Gallants are three points behind in last position despite the Limpopo side having broken their long winless run by beating Sekhukhune United 2-0.

Gallants have also played two matches more.

Golden Arrows have one point more than Maritzburg and Swallows in 13th spot from a match extra, while Stellenbosch, Cape Town City are TS Galaxy are all two points ahead of Maritzburg and Swallows in the unpredictable league, but Stellenbosch and Galaxy have played a match extra.

Meanwhile, Chiefs stayed in fifth place after playing to a goalless draw with 10-man Galaxy in Sunday’s sole Premiership fixture at a sun-baked Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Amakhosi had a man advantage for most of the second half, but registered their fourth goalless stalemate against Galaxy since 2020 due to modest attacking vroom.

Sunday’s game drew a bumper crowd, but because many of the fans arrived late, there was a delay of the kick-off by 30 minutes.

Galaxy’s Vasilije Kolak blocked a shot from Chiefs skipper Keagan Dolly in the 10th minute and the Bosnian goalkeeper was relieved to see Amakhosi striker Ashley du Preez fail to score from inside the box in the 28th minute.

The Soweto giants continued to have a slight domination of the possession statistics and Kolak stopped a shot from overlapping Chiefs defender Sifisi Hlanti in the 38th minute to ensure there were no goals before half-time.

Galaxy’s bid to add to their big win over Arrows last week took a major knock in the 55th minute when defender Marks Munyai was sent off for a second bookable offence.

However, Chiefs created more half-chances than real scoring chances in the remaining time and the two teams shared the spoils.

Attention will now turn to the Nedbank Cup, which gets going on Tuesday night.