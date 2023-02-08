Fans urged to show support as Tuskers resume quest for promotion

Jerry Barnes

The Tuskers’ senior players, led by skipper Michael Erlank, are expected to step up and play meaningful roles as the local cricket outfit resume their quest for promotion with the commencement of the CSA 4-Day competition this week.

The Tuskers play Eastern Cape Iinyathi at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in a crucial fixture in Division 2 from Thursday until Sunday. As things stand, the Tuskers occupy third spot on the four-day log but must finish in the top two to gain promotion to Division 1.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg-based Tuskers eye elite league

There are three matches remaining. The remaining games are not only crucially important to Tuskers and to the Pietermaritzburg community, but will also clearly indicate the future of the Oval-based outfit in terms of elite league action.

After this weekend, the Tuskers will travel to Limpopo and Garden Route Badgers (SWD) for the final two fixtures. The team have been working extremely hard under the guidance of coaches Grant Morgan and Athi Maposa, as they make a play for the big jump, according to the side.

Chief executive officer Jason Sathiaseelan told The Witness on Tuesday that all-rounder Malcolm Nofal will miss the encounter this week due to a one-game suspension, but the rest of the squad is available.

ALSO READ | Home final for table toppers Tuskers

To keep themselves sharp and fit, the Tuskers played the Dolphins in a friendly match last week and, according to Sathiaseelan, it was a “good exercise” for both teams. Sathiaseelan strongly urged local cricket followers to come out in their numbers to the Oval this week.

“We really need our fans’ support and I am pleading with them to come out in droves.”