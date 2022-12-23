Festive season soccer event in Edendale

Jerry Barnes

To keep youngsters in the greater Edendale and outlying areas busy, the Edendale Football Association (EFA) and locally-born PSL star Bandile Shandu are staging a tournament during the festive season.

The event is also supported by councillor Nkosinathi Masoeu of Ward 12.

The Bandile Shandu’s Edendale Festive Season soccer tournament started on Thursday and runs until Friday at Wadley Stadium.

The aim of the event is to mobilise the youth to stand up against different types of social ills, such as alcohol, drugs, gender-based violence (GBV), thereby saving lives and giving back to the community.

Tournament organisers

According to one of the organisers and executive member of EFA Sanele Vilakazi, his association is confident that if at least 65% of the youth is kept busy, away from the streets and competing in the field of play, there would be fewer youngsters involved in crime.

As the Edendale-based football association, our priority is the wellbeing of our community. We strongly believe that if we keep them focused on sport during these trying times of the year, nobody will be seen standing around street corners or involved in drug crime. This event is another exercise of taking our children away from the streets.

Masoeu yesterday told The Witness that the community in Ward 12 was proud to see former Maritzburg United and current Orlando Pirates player Shandu joining hands with EFA to host the event.

He pleaded with the Edendale community to come out in big numbers and support their children taking part in the tournament.

I am personally begging all the parents of these kids to please attend the event. Their support is desperately needed and important. How can we boast and say our community event was successful if it was not attended by parents of the children that were playing.

The action will kick off every day from 8 am to 5 pm and teams are urged to be punctual.

Orlando Pirates player

Shandu also represented South Africa at Under 20 level.

He previously expressed his insatiable desire to be a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad.

He made his Bafana debut in March against Guinea in an international friendly, albeit as an 80th-minute substitute.

He earned two caps, but has been overlooked in Bafana’s most recent games.