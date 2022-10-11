Fish river stars

Vicky Crookes

Seven Epworth School canoeists successfully completed the 2022 Fish River Canoe Marathon, which was a SA K1 event.

Grade 12 pupils Amy Hulett and Sarah Jones, tied for first place in the K1 U18 event, while Jessica Behn and Rachel van Deventer were first home in the K2 women’s event.

Past Epworth pupils also excelled, with Jordan Peek taking second place overall in the women’s competition and Tracey Oellermann and Jade Dundas-Starr coming first and second respectively in U23 K1.

Five of the top 10 women were either current or past Epworth pupils.

