Analysis: It’s setting up to be a great autumn’s fishing

The Kingfisher

Did anyone notice my slightly purple face this past week…?

Seems like holding my breath has indeed helped, and, fingers crossed, that I am not jeopardising the current state by saying anything as we are having a great run of weather at the moment … long may it last.

The rains have eased as hoped, and apart from a spit and spot, there is nothing untoward in the forecast … somebody send the Viking Weather Gods a Bells please.

Water is cooling, the stillwaters are open, rivers are fining off and getting clearer by the day … it’s setting up to be a great autumn’s fishing.

Reopening of waters

With the Natal Fly Fishers Club (NFFC) having JUST reopened their stillwaters at the time of the previous report, it was too early for any returns to have made it to press … a week later, and there have been a number of anglers bolting out of the restraining gates and onto the waters.

Water temps are still reported to be in the upper teens, and a bit discoloured on some of the waters with strong inflows.

A good number of fish have been reported in the 12-15 inch/30-38 cm bracket, a few more of between 15-20 inches/38-50 cm, and a couple in the 20-23 inch/50-60cm group, and then a cracker of 61 cm/24 inches.

Now that’s a great way to celebrate the re-opening of the waters.

Anglers

The successful anglers are playing their cards close to their chest, so no flies mentioned in the reports of course, but with the waters cooling now, fish will be looking for a feed-up … so buggers, dragons and damsels, and my personal favourite, minnows, should be high on the menu. With the rivers starting to fine off, there have been some excellent fish reported.

Wading is still a bit “challenging” in some places as noted in one of the returns, but clear for the most part.

While there were some fish reported in the 9-11 inch/23-28 cm bracket, the bulk of the fish reported were in the 12-15 inch/30-38 cm class.

Great fish that will have given quite a rev on the lighter stream tackle.

Weighted nymphs required to get down to the fish in the heavier sections, with not much interest in the dry fly — yet, that is — this will pick up as the rivers continue to drop and clear.

My time will come …

Making good use of the weather, the bass anglers are also out in force, and all of a sudden, the socials are full of fish.

And not small fish either, the bucketmouths are on the loose. Good numbers of fish in the 1-2kg and 2kg+ classes, from both boat and shore at Albert Falls.

The dams

Dams are still full and brimming, so there is plenty flooded structure and margins.

With fish moving in cover, topwater frogs are a great option.

From a recent report: switching between a buzzing frog and a hollow body as the day progresses is a good way to keep catching fish on a frog all day — anything with a bright belly right now when bass are feeding on bait.

This weekend sees the very popular New Hanover Prep Bass Competition taking place on Saturday — Michael is out getting in some last-minute practice, and is reporting that the REACTION series of plastics are working well.

So if you see him on the water, give him a shout to get the inside track and what he is catching on!

As reported last week, the lower sections of the rivers, especially those below confluences, are still running high and coloured and the Natal Yellowfish (scaly) fishing is on the back burner for the moment.

This will pick up as the waters drop and clear, and although the yellows are less on the bite in the cooler months, the fish tend to be on the larger end of the scale with 5o-60cm / 20-24 inch fish not uncommon. Can’t wait…

With the better, clearer weather, Sterkfontein Dam is starting to pick up again — seeing some coming in on the reports.

Tight lines and screaming reels!