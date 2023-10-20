Fishing: Weather is a fickle animal

By Jan Korrubel

This week’s report from Jan at the Kingfisher in Pietermaritzburg: “A tad chilly the other night — I was wondering who left the fridge open, and lo and behold there was snow on the ‘Berg in the morning.

“They say predictions become clear with hindsight, but the problem with hindsight is overestimating one’s ability to predict an outcome which cannot possibly be predicted.

“One thing we do know is that the weather is a fickle animal, and just when you think you have a finger on it, it goes in the opposite direction. And that is exactly what happened to the balmy summer days’ forecast of last week.

“The upside, and there’s always an upside they say, is that the Midlands received a good sprinkling over a couple days — reports indicate that anything between 30mm and 60mm was received, the higher falls closer to the ‘Berg.

“This most certainly gave the system a charge, and no doubt the rivers are singing. With a distinct winter chill from snow on the ‘Berg this week (yes, you read that right), we shall refrain from making any forecasts for the week ahead, but to note that I am looking forward to making a first (very late) foray to a trout stream soon.

With the inclement weather, only a single return was received from the Natal Fly Fishers Club river anglers, and the return was a rather sorry mention of a ‘bad timing’ venture to the Umgeni River in the Dargle Valley shortly after the first of the rains (some 15mm to 20mm). The river had come up as a result, but not enough (then) for a flush, and was dirty. A few futile blind casts — as one must — but the angler remained empty-handed.

“With a further 30mm to 40mm received since the outing was made, fingers crossed that the rivers have come up sufficiently for a flush and will be running clear very soon.

“With also only a single report from the still-water anglers, no doubt the weather kept them indoors polishing their tackle. Happy to report, though, that some fish did avail themselves to those intrepid anglers — two fish for two anglers in the 23cm to 28cm bracket. As they say — a fish is a fish — and any day spent on the water is a good day.

“While on the topic of still-water trout, news from further afield is that a 78cm/7kg (again!) fish made its appearance at the annual Swartberg Stocktheft Prevention Association festival last weekend.

“Beyond a trout, this is indeed a whale of a fish for Durban angler Richard Gorlei, fishing for team Xplorer Fly Fishing.

“Word has it that very shortly thereafter, fellow team member Shaun Dickson roped in a 71cm fish. Congrats gents, no doubt celebrations went long into the night.

“On the bass front: the good news is that the fishing at Albert Falls is starting to pick up, while Midmar continues to produce. Water temperatures are on the up, from mid-teens to over the 20° Celsius mark, and is cited as being the reason for the upswing in the fishing at Alberts. The SA Bass Angling Association (Sabaa) KZN Juniors event held on there last weekend made the most of a gap in the weather and produced some good fish. Out of a field of 20, Jacques Bradford took the win with a bags of 9kg and 7kg, followed by Xander McCarthy and Sean Kleu. Well done, chaps!

“Good to see a solid field of youngsters out, with good support from dads and other local anglers.”

“The Umkomaas River has also come up after the first rains. The approaching weather system put paid to the fishing late last weekend, but the preceding gap provided some good fish before lockjaw set in.

“Reports note that the bigger fish have started moving into the rapids, and with the rains subsequent to last weekend, the rivers should be looking much better.

Reports also note that carp and barbel are active on the Umkomaas — having previously caught a 1,2-metre ‘Whiskered Mermaid’, I can safely say that that box is ticked, and they are safe from me … carp is still on the list, though.

Tight lines everyone!