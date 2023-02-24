Analysis: Fishing picks up as the sun comes out

Jan Korrubel

I can see clearly now the rain has gone …

With all the rain in the recent past, it is nice to see the sun out. With the rain comes colour in the water, floating debris and faster growing grass that needs to be mowed before you can go fishing!

Top tip: A sharp hook is one of the most important pieces of kit that you need in your bag.

Hooks can be sharpened with a sharpening stone or a hook hone (file). Test the sharpened point on your nail. If it slides, then it is not sharp enough.

Once you have sharpened the points use a permanent marker to put a coating on the newly sharpened point.

We do this because the sharpening process removes the anti-corrosion layer on the hook.

Freshwater fishing has been good on all fronts.

The trout are still fighting hard, the carp are vacuuming up any bait they find and the bass are eager to attack something that looks edible.

The bass are feisty! Rattles and vibrations have been a key feature in the most successful lures over the last while.

Baits with blades are ideal when one needs some flash and vibration. Blades jigs and spinnerbaits are both great lures to throw at this time of year.

The blades jigs produce more of a reaction bite whereas the spinnerbaits will target the fish feeding on the fodder fish.

Colour-wise is up to the individual but natural or white are usually the best.

On the very hot days, you will be better suited targeting the deeper areas where the bass will seek cooler water temperatures and more oxygenated water.

These areas are suited to most soft plastic methods, as well as deep cranking.

Carp fishing might be a little quiet, but the conventional anglers are more than making up for it with the number of fish they are catching.

Albert Falls is the current favourite of the KZN venues for the conventional anglers.

Banana and honey continue to produce the goods.

Accurate fishing has been the best way to secure consistent bites as the fish are not having to find the bait each time.

This means doing your best to feed one area and to cast as close to it as possible on each recast.

The specimen angling has been the most consistent at Inanda, but most anglers have preferred to fish private waters.

Particles have been the preferred feed of choice with tigernuts doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

Meanwhile, trout fishing has still been worth it in most of the Midlands.

The fish are still feeding well even in the warmer conditions.

With the winds blowing more consistently, the best place to fish has been either at the head or tail of the dam.

Fishing a terrestrial pattern at the tail (where the wind is blowing to) of the dam can provide some very good surface action.

Fishing smaller buzzers and nymphs on longer leaders at the head (where the wind is coming from) of the dam can save a day when more aggressive methods are not producing.

Those who prefer a little more action while fishing will be best suited targeting the deeper water with a streamer and a type 3 sinking line.

Dredging the deeper channels can often produce the biggest fish in the dam. Remember to keep your eyes open for insect activity and match the hatch if possible.

On the offshore scene, the rains have pushed some lovely structure and colour in the sea.

This has been great for dorado and snoek in the Durban area.

North of Umhlanga, the fishing skis have been doing some damage. Snoek, tuna and couta have been the main hatch-fillers.

The Durban coast has produced some good catches of snoek at Blue Lagoon, tuna at most of the bait spots, dorado at the shops and a host of bottom fish at secret locations.

The South Coast has also seen a few dorado out in the deeper water.

Most of these have been caught trolling higher speed lipped lures and skirted lures.

This generally requires heavier tackle so the fight is not as much fun.

The shallower areas have produced a couple of couta, but overall they have been very scarce this season.