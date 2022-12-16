Fit-again Am to start on the bench against French side Bordeaux

Carl Peters

Sharks talisman Lukhanyo Am is back in the saddle. The midfield star has been declared fit after almost three months on the sidelines and is on the bench for tonight’s clash with Bordeaux Bègles in the Champions Cup in France.

The return of Am further bolsters the recent return of Springbok players for Sharks action. Last week, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth made a comeback at Kings Park as the Sharks defeated Harlequins from England in their Champions Cup opener at the Durban venue.

ALSO READ | Sharks to avoid discliplinary issues in France, says Bongi

Kolisi was made the team’s skipper for the Champions Cup, while Am is expected to resume captain’s duty for the United Rugby Championship shortly. Overall, the Sharks team to face Bordeaux in Friday’s 10 pm duel shows minimal changes from last weekend’s game, as Sharks director of rugby and caretaker coach Neil Powell has largely stuck with the same team that defeated Harlequins 39-31.

Powell indicated that Am’s presence later in tonight’s game will underline why he was nominated for the prestigious 2022 World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award. Also back in the side is prop Thomas du Toit following his suspension.

He replaces Carlu Sadie in the front row, with Ntuthuko Mchunu in for another prop, Ox Nche, as the only other change to the starting line-up. Nche starts a three-week suspension for the red card he earned last weekend.

ALSO READ | Sharks shift focus to Cup action

Owell’s team believe that Bordeaux’s loss in the first round away to Gloucester means little in the scheme of French rugby. Their games at Stade Chaban-Delmas are known to feature extremely passionate home supporters and minimal defeats.

Moreover, the Sharks are set to face low temperatures and strong gusts of wind there today. Bordeaux sit in the middle of the French Top 14 standings and, while inconsistency has been a problem, their home spirit and the weather conditions do present formidable hurdles to the South African visitors.

Sharks Team: 1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Gerbrandt Grobler, 6. Siya Kolisi (capt), 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Francois Venter, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Boeta Chamberlain.

Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Dian Bleuler, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Lionel Cronje, 23. Lukhanyo Am.

CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURES

Today

Bordeaux-Begles v Sharks – 10pm

Leinster v Gloucester – 10pm.

Tomorrow

Exeter Chiefs v Bulls – 3pm

Edinburgh v Castres Olympique – 3pm

Lyon v Saracens – 5.15pm

Leicester Tigers v Clermont – 5.15pm

Stormers v London Irish – 7.30pm

Ulster v La Rochelle – 7.30pm

Montpellier v Ospreys – 10pm.

Sunday

Toulouse v Sale Sharks – 3pm

Northampton v Munster – 3pm

Harlequins v Racing – 7.30pm.