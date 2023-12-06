Fitting farewell for Banyana star Van Wyk

By Jerry Barnes

Monday’s 2-0 Banyana Banyana win against Burkina Faso during the 2024 Wafcon qualifier was a cause for South Africans to celebrate for at least two good reasons.

Firstly, South Africa’s senior women’s team proved a lot of doubting Thomases wrong by sealing qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Secondly, the long-serving Banyana defender and former captain Janine van Wyk (36) was properly honoured by Safa and her teammates after making 185 appearances for South Africa.

The first ever head coach for Banyana Banyana and one of the team’s founders, Fran Hilton-Smith on Tuesday told The Witness that Van Wyk’s contribution and dedication to SA’s women’s soccer is not only admirable for “creating new records or making history” but provides a good example to young players and also to the current national team players.

Smith said Van Wyk is living proof that discipline and passion will take you far in sport. “I must say I have known Janine for more than 20 years. What a player she is! A natural leader, her passion, discipline and dedication always stood out on and off the field.

“I would honestly say that the young players in the lower divisions, and even the current national players, can learn a lot from her,” said Hilton-Smith.

Van Wyk on Monday “officially” hung up her boots and according to Hilton-Smith, who coached the senior women’s national team in the mid-’90s, said players like Van Wyk are very difficult to find. Hilton-Smith said she met Van Wyk when she was very young, after being introduced to her by her parents in Johannesburg.

She was about 14 years old when her folks brought her to the Johannesburg College of Education (JCE), now Wits Parktown, for trials; and that was about 22 years ago

“She was great from the start; she made the first high performance centre intake 23 years ago, made the SAU20 squad, then Banyana. She then went on to captain Banyana Banyana for around nine years,” said Hilton-Smith.

Van Wyk on Monday surpassed Egyptian Ahmed Hassan to become the African footballer to have played the most games after making her 185th appearance for her country. Van Wyk, who made her debut in 2005, came off the bench to play the final eight minutes as South Africa booked a spot in the tournament next year in Pretoria West.

After the game she was honoured by the South Africa Football Association (Safa), who presented her with a plaque to celebrate her achievement. Van Wyk will always be remembered for helping SA lift their first-ever Wafcon title when they defeated Morocco in the 2022 final.

South Africa will look to defend the title this time without Van Wyk. Her career features significant moments such as participating in the 2019 Fifa World Cup and two Olympic games in 2012 and 2016.