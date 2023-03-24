Football coach from Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg making waves

Jerry Barnes

Another former Eastwood product is making waves outside Pietermaritzburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eastwood residents, former schoolmates, ex-teammates, community leaders and educators have celebrated, through different social media platforms, the fact that local coach Glen Minnie has been appointed as one of the coaches for Nelson Mandela Bay University’s soccer team.

The former Chelsea junior and Real Taj player is now the head coach of the NMMU under-21 team, the development project head and also an assistant to the senior team competing in the popular Varsity Cup.

He becomes the latest in a line of people from the Pietermaritzburg suburb to attain sporting achievement.

Local coach Glen Minnie

Minnie on Thursday told The Witness from his “new stable” in Gqeberha that he is honoured to be appointed by NMMU’s management as one of the technical staff members and looking forward and excited for “new challenges”.

He indicated that as a former Eastwood lad he will always remember his mentors around the neighbourhood, including Chelsea owner/coach Ronnie “Bally” Petersen and former Eastwood ward 34 councillor Mike Amod.

Uncle Ronnie and his wife Aunty Jullie were like our parents and we all grew up around their house. The Bally did not only teach us to play soccer but also administration of our lives, on and off the field. I can proudly say today I am a man through them and I’m very grateful.

Minnie said Amod was one of the best youth leaders of that time because of his youth sports programmes during the school holidays.

Uncle Mike’s youth activities during the holidays kept us busy and we stayed away from the streets and social ills through that man. You can imagine how many lives he saved. We played all the codes of sport around Eastwood Civic Centre and Eastwood grounds. I just wonder why such activities are no longer in place and we need to bring back those programmes to save our youth.

“As they say, life goes on and God’s plans always come in very mysterious ways. God will never take you where you don’t belong. You must always remember that in life, business and especially in sport; there are no enemies, but challenges,” said Minnie.