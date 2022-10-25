Former stars praise Usuthu for reaching MTN8 final

Jerry Barnes

Two former AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players from KwaZulu-Natal have praised the current Usuthu team for reaching the MTN8 final.

Usuthu proved a lot of doubters wrong when they frustrated Chiefs and held the Soweto giants to a goalless draw in the second leg of the semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to book a spot in the final.

It will be AmaZulu’s first cup final appearance in 12 years.

Former goalkeeping star Brilliant Khuzwayo on Monday told The Witness that a lot of people expected the Durban outfit to be “overshadowed or bulldozed” by the Soweto giants on Sunday, but were mistaken. He praised Usuthu for standing their ground.

The best thing that happened on the field was AmaZulu players not showing respect to Chiefs. The entire AmaZulu team stood strong, showed character and did not bow to the pressure of playing Amakhosi, which was good.

He said the result had been on the cards, because “Chiefs were blowing hot and cold” this season.

Another former AmaZulu, Pirates and Golden Arrows player, Njabulo Manqana, said he was very impressed by the bravery, discipline and commitment displayed by all the players on Sunday.

Manqana said Amakhosi players were taken by surprise in terms of the way AmaZulu played and conducted themselves for the whole game.

AmaZulu players looked more organised and stood firm from the first whistle. So, Chiefs players were shocked and did not expect to get such treatment from their opponents.

The final takes place in a fortnight at the same venue.