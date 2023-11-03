Four-Day Series: Tuskers to take on Dolphins

By Jerry Barnes

The Tuskers will have their hands full when they take on the Dolphins in Durban for the opening of the Four-Day Series on Saturday.

The Pietermaritzburg side, sponsored by AET Security, are facing the defending champions of the competition on their own patch at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.

The Tuskers finished last in the One-Day Cup, but they plan to bounce back against the coastal side and recently appointed Ahmed Amla as head coach for the remainder of the season following the sudden resignation of Grant Morgan.

Also this week, the side signed English county cricketer Ben Compton for the four-day campaign and he is expected to add strength to the team.

KZN Inland CEO Jason Sathiaseelan on Thursday said that the Tuskers’ campaign in the big league has not been easy.

He added that the management, players and technical staff are all working hard to change the situation.

According to Sathiaseelan, Amla has been working hard with the team and they are likely to face the Dolphins with a different look.

“Under the guidance of the new coach, the team has been working extremely hard in preparation for the four-day format. Division One cricket is always a massive step up from Division Two, so it will always be tough, but we embrace the challenge and believe that the players have the ability to turn the season around,” said Sathiaseelan.

The team did not have a good One-Day campaign in terms of results, but there were positives. We still have two competitions remaining and we need to perform in these competitions. We believe we will turn the results around.

Sathiaseelan said that the support they receive around Pietermaritzburg and other parts of KZN Inland is very important for the team.