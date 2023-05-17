Four ‘Saffers’ in U.S. PGA event

By Carl Peters

The second “major” of the golf season — the U.S. PGA Championship — gets going in Rochester on Thursday with a prize fund of $15 million (about R286 million) and four South Africans in the field.

The par-70 layout at Oak Hill Country Club in the northern city of New York State has reportedly had a complete restoration since it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013. The course plays about 220 metres longer than 10 years ago and there are three new holes.

The South African hopefuls are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ockie Strydom, Thriston Lawrence and Dean Burmester, in the absence of some very respected compatriots who are now considered “rebels” on the breakaway LIV Golf scene.

Strydom is making his major debut this week; Lawrence tackles his first PGA Championship, but second major of his career; Bezuidenhout is playing in his fourth PGA Championship; while it’s Burmester’s third visit to this tournament. But Spaniard Jon Rahm and American Scottie Scheffler are the leading favourites for the title due to their success stories so far this season.

Rahm sits at the top of the world rankings and PGA Tour’s FedExCup standings after four wins this year, including the Masters at Augusta last month. Victory this week would make him the first European to hold the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA crowns.

Scheffler sits second to Rahm in both the world rankings and FedExCup standings, largely due to his wins in the Players Championship and Phoenix Open this season. One of Scheffler’s compatriots, Justin Thomas, is the defending champion at Oak Hill, while another American, Jordan Spieth, is looking to complete a career Grand Slam this week.

At the same time, Irishman Rory McIlroy is attempting to become just the sixth man with three or more wins in the PGA, having lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012 and 2014. His wife, Erica, is from the area and he is an honorary member of Oak Hill.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Tour presents the Zanaco Masters in Zambia on Thursday, where the purse is R2,2 million and the field is typically dominated by South Africans. But the action at Lusaka Golf Club does have 30 slots reserved for Zambians.

The tournament is returning after a two-year absence.

On the women’s scene, the Ladies European Tour takes in the Aramco Team Series in Florida from tomorrow until Sunday. Three “Saffers” are listed in the field — Casandra Alexandra, Lee-Anne Pace and Nicole Garcia. The prize pot is $1 million