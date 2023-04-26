‘Free at last’ after Sascoc finally suspends Chess SA

By Jerry Barnes

The provincial and district governing bodies of chess, the KwaZulu-Natal Chess Association (KZNCA) and the uMgungundlovu District Sports Confederation (UDSC) both confirmed on Tuesday the recent suspension of their national body, Chess South Africa (CSA) by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

According to both of them (KZNCA and UDSC) the suspension by Sascoc was “long overdue” and is likely to be “celebrated” by the majority of the provinces and especially the uMgungundlovu District.

The KZNCA president Lindokuhle Ngubane yesterday told The Witness that the ongoing local development programmes, tournaments and district or provincial events won’t be affected, in fact will now be running “more smoothly”.

We are all happy about Sascoc’s recent decision and we are still celebrating it. It is more than just good news for chess players, but everything now will be done fairly and openly to everybody.

Ngubane indicated that there were “three reasons” that made KZNCA welcome Sascoc’s decision.

“Firstly, chess will now be run fairly and according to the constitution. No individual will have authority over crucial decisions. Secondly, SA’s chess ratings are no longer going to be biased or manipulated.

Lastly, the selection policy won’t be hand-picked and will be fairly done,” he said.

The KZNCA president also strongly urged parents not to use any instruction or event documents from suspended CSA officials, but rather deal directly with the district and the province.

“Let me also take this opportunity and warn the parents again not to entertain anything from CSA because it’s officially suspended.

We are aware that the suspended guys are very smart and are fond of contacting parents directly and promising them a lot of things like KZN or SA colours. Trust me, they will sound very convincing, well-informed and tempting. Please don’t even listen to them and don’t even take their calls.

The uMgungundlovu District Sports Confederation (UDSC) chairman Mhlengi Maxase yesterday also confirmed to The Witness that Sascoc’s decision was “warmly” welcomed by his organisation and he also hoped for the best. Mhlengi suggested that chess around the country, especially at the provincial and district levels, is now expected to function “properly” and the recent suspension had been greeted with a “sigh” of relief.

Maxase also predicts that the damage done by the national body was considerable and will take years to correct.

“Free at last, we really did not feel [that] as members of Chess SA and we are happy about Sascoc’s long overdue decision. Unfortunately, the damage that was done by the national body to the game is huge and it will take us a couple of years to correct the situation,” said Maxase.

The Witness is in possession of the letter from Sascoc officially confirming the suspension of Chess SA and signed by Nozipho Jafta (Sascoc’s CEO).