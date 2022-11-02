Gearing up for Dakar taking place in Saudi Arabia

Carl Peters

KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa will be well represented in the coming Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia through a solid combination of bikers, drivers and race vehicles constructed in this country.

The world’s most challenging rally is taking place in Saudi Arabia for the fourth time from December 31 to January 15, and South African participants are currently preparing themselves and their trusted equipment for the trip to the Arabian kingdom.

The brave KZN lot will again be particularly focused on the motorcycle category, including young Bradley Cox from Cato Ridge, female rider Kirsten Landman from Durban and nut farmer Stuart Gregory from Port Edward, according to various sources.

Cox was a top rookie in the “B” category of the bikes last year as part of a record South African participation in the gruelling competition, while Landman and Gregory took part in the self-assisted class, known as Original by Motul, and are set to do the same in this next edition.

Ross Branch, who has relatives in the Midlands and is well known in South African motorsport, will again officially fly the Botswana flag in the elite bike competition on Saudi soil.

There is also going to be a repeat for northern KZN businessman Ryan Bland from PS Laser Racing as a navigator for German driving partner Daniel Schröder in a Nissan-based vehicle in the Dakar. They have just finished building their assistance truck for the famous competition.

But Pietermaritzburg-based Neil Woolridge Motorsport is not quite ready for this Dakar as part of a tie-up with M-Sport announced earlier this year, according to driver Lance Woolridge.

They will hope to compete in the 2024 edition. Woolridge is, nevertheless, preparing to complete both the South African off-road season in Parys, Free State, and Extreme E calendar in Punta del Este, Uruguay, this month.

While registration for the Dakar has just closed and line-ups have yet to be fully confirmed, there is set to be very competitive racing from Gauteng-based constructors Toyota Gazoo Racing SA, Century Racing and Red-Lined Motorsport Adventure once again. This includes Cape driver Giniel de Villiers going for a record-equalling 20th uninterrupted finish in the Dakar.

His champion teammate in another high-powered Hilux, Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar, recently underlined Gazoo Racing’s ambition by winning the inaugural FIA World Rally-Raid Championship after a runner-up place in the Dakar-certified Andalucia Rally.

According to the Dakar’s organisers from France, there is going to be a new route that takes “the pilots from the beaches of the Red Sea to the sands of the Arabian Gulf in Dammam”.

It starts with a prologue on December 31 and moves from the west to the east of the dry Saudi land, via the south-east, and includes a three-day journey through the mysterious Empty Quarter in the kingdom.

Before that, though, the brave and ambitious South Africans and their rivals have to ensure their equipment is on the official transport ship that goes from Marseille in France at the end of this month to the Saudi port of Yanbu at the end of December.