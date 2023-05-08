Gearing up to run the Comrades Marathon for charity

By Jerry Barnes

It is unusual to see an ordinary member of the public waking up and deciding to run the Comrades Marathon the next day.

Nolwazi Ngcobo (35), a former student on DUT’s Mangosuthu campus and eThekwini muncipal staff member, will take take part in this year’s Comrades Marathon to raise funds for the charity organisation that is close to her heart, the Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust.

ALSO READ | Trust fund set up to help survivor of N3 crash

According to Ngcobo, her interest in raising funds by running the Pietermaritzburg to Durban ultra-marathon came after losing a relative in 2016 and realising the importance of the work done by charity organisations, such as hospices, around the country.

We all need to go out there and do something for charity or hospice organisations. My cousin was very close to me and we shared everything in life. To see her just dying at the age of only 23 really broke my heart. What was more heartbreaking was that many of us lacked the knowledge that might have saved her life.

“The fact is that knowledge is available about any illness but people are running away from it. A lack of knowledge and our stubbornness continues to kill us,” said Ngcobo.

ALSO READ | Comrades prize funds increased

To gear herself up for the Comrades Marathon on June 11, Ngcobo took part in the Totalsports Two Oceans for the first time this year and will also be running the Pietermaritzburg to Durban ultra-marathon for the first time.

She is now an officially registered athlete with the ever-growing HollywoodBets club.

Ngcobo told The Witness she fell in love with road running after she went out for a casual jog with her mom and a friend.

My mom and her friends used to run for uMhlathuze AC and one day they asked me to go for a jog with them. They convinced me by saying I was a good runner and displayed a lot of stamina. I knew they said that because they wanted me to run with them. It was lies but I started loving it and, as they say, the rest is history.

Ngcobo has already raised about R6 000 so far and her target is R100 000.