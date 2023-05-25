Comrades finishers recognised

By Jerry Barnes

Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Stadium will see another piece of Comrades history being played out during the official prize-giving ceremony on June 11.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Wednesday indicated that over 400 athletes from South Africa and around the world will qualify to become members of the Comrades Marathon green number club.

Since 1921, a total of 13 626 runners have completed the ultra-marathon more than 10 times each, thus earning their place on the coveted Comrades Green Number Roll of Honour. After completing 10 Comrades, runners retain their green race numbers in perpetuity.

It is also possible to earn a green number with either three Comrades wins or five Comrades gold medals. The record for the most Comrades Marathon finishes is held by Barry Holland, who has completed 48, while Kleintjie van Schalkwyk has completed 34 — which, considering that women were not allowed to participate prior to 1975, is a significant achievement.

While 2 081 athletes will be running in their Comrades green number, 406 will be aiming for green number status, 91 will be going for their double green number, 18 towards their triple green number, and one very special Comrades athlete will be going for his quadruple green number status.

Meanwhile, it may be only 48 years since women were allowed to officially run the Comrades Marathon, but female trailblazers have been part and parcel of the world’s greatest footrace since its origins. The date of May 24, 2023 marked a centenary of women’s participation in The Ultimate Human Race.

Frances Hayward was the first woman to have unofficially completed the Comrades Marathon in 1923, during a time when the race was only open to white men. Hayward was born on August 14, 1891 in Wiltshire, England, before moving to South Africa. At the age of 30, the intrigue of the Comrades Marathon had caught her attention and she sent a letter to Vic Clapham and applied to run in the 1923 race.

Her entry left Clapham and the Athletics Association in a state of confusion as they had never had a woman applying to enter any male athletics events before.

After considerable debate they refused to accept her entry. She sent an immediate response to the association and Vic that she was undaunted by their decision and would therefore run unofficially.

So, on only the third running of the race in 1923, she lined up outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall with the 68 men who were competing that year. Dressed in a dark green gym suit and leather-soled plimsoles, she started her journey along the road to Durban. Despite the general consensus that the distance would be too great for a woman, she was well-supported by her fellow competitors and spectators alike.

Frances crossed the line in 11:35:00, in what would have been 28th position in a field of 30 finishers that year. Her run was not officially recognised due to the rejection of her entry, and she received no silver medal (as all finishers were awarded silver during the 1920’s), but the citizens of Durban where so impressed by her performance that they pooled together and presented her with a silver tea set and silver rose bowl as congratulations.

On Wednesday the CMA also confirmed to The Witness that the first woman of colour to take part in the Comrades Marathon was Olive Anthony