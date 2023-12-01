Countdown to the annual Mandela Day Marathon begins

By Jerry Barnes

The local crowd-puller race, the Mandela Day Marathon set to take place next Saturday (December 9), is expected to be well attended and incident-free by the majority of athletes and road running clubs around KwaZulu-Natal.

Both KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Steve Mkasi and KZNA’s Road Running Chairperson Ray Khanyile this week confirmed to The Witness that judging by the preparations, interest, positiveness and the “vibe” among the athletes, officials, stakeholders, clubs, organisers, sponsors and the three municipalities involved, the race is expected to be a success. It may very well bring Howick and other nearby areas to a standstill.

Khanyile said it must be remembered that the event is very popular among the runners, adding that it is named after the first president of democratic South Africa, Nelson Mandela. “Runners always come out in their big numbers and they always feel compelled to do it in honour of Madiba,” said Khanyile.

Late on Wednesday the KZNA, in collaboration with the KZN provincial government, uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality and uMngeni Local Municipality, sent out an official statement to mark the commencement of the 10-day countdown to the annual Mandela Day Marathon.

Although next Saturday’s version won’t feature the main standard marathon (42,2 km), the event (21,1 km and 10 km) promises to be an exhilarating race that celebrates the legacy of Mandela. The half marathon (21,1 km) will start at the Hilton Police Station, the 10 km event will start at the Howick Sports Field, while the 46664 will start next to the Midmar Dam.

The finishing area for all three races (21,1 km, 10 km and 46664) will be at the historical Mandela Capture Site in Howick.

According to all the stakeholders and organisers, the planning is at an advanced stage, it’s all systems go for what is anticipated to be the most exciting race yet.

Hundreds of runners from diverse backgrounds have expressed their interest, reflecting the widespread appeal and significance of this annual event, which makes a welcome return to the KZN road running calendar.

The marathon will traverse scenic landscapes, beginning in Hilton, passing the majestic Midmar Dam and culminating at the iconic Mandela Capture Site in Howick. Organisers feel that this year’s event marathon is not just a race but a “community celebration”.

The marathon serves as a powerful tribute to Mandela, embodying his enduring spirit of resilience, unity, and the pursuit of a better future for all.

Speaking soon after the special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said it was important for all participants to do it for Madiba, saying the 10 day countdown should act as an inspiration to all involved, especially the athletes.

The government of KwaZulu-Natal is proud to have sustained this legacy for over a decade. The Mandela Day Marathon has been one of the critical events of the sporting, social cohesion and cultural calendar not only for uMgungundlovu District, but the province and the country as a whole

Mkasi added: “The Mandela Day Marathon is not just a sporting event; it’s an opportunity to unite people in the spirit of Madiba’s values.”

Entries are available at your nearest Pick ‘n Pay outlet or online at http://www.webtickets.co.za.

Pre-entries close at midnight on Tuesday, December 5.

Entry fees are R150 for licensed runners in the 10 km and R210 for unlicensed runners, and R200 for licensed runners in the 21,1km licensed and R280 for unlicensed runners.