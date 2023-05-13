The final tune-up

By Jerry Barnes

The much-publicised Harry Gwala District Municipality Marathon is expected to attract a number of top runners from across the Natal Midlands.

Most runners are expected to come from places such as Ladysmith, Estcourt, Mooi River, Howick, Pietermaritzburg, Richmond and even from Durban.

With the Comrades Marathon already in sight on June 11, a lot of athletes are aiming to use the Harry Gwala — which takes place between Ixopo and uMzimkhulu — as their training session before the “Big C”.

It is also an open secret that a large number of regular participants in the Comrades Marathon are currently in training camps around Underberg, uMzimkhulu, Ixopo and Bulwer.

The majority of these runners are being trained by popular coaches and legends such as Willie Mtolo, Martin Ngwenya and Xolani Madiba, just to name a few.

While the 42,2 km main race is likely to attract the most attention, the event will also cater for runners in the 21,1 km and 10 km categories. Organisers are expecting 750 to 1 000 participants and already have 550 athletes registered.

According to the organisers, the numbers are expected to increase late on Saturday and Sunday as late entries will still be accepted.

The Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor, Zamo Nxumalo, is excited about the event and he encouraged the community around Ixopo and uMzimkhulu to go out in numbers to take part and support the runners.

We are encouraging all residents between Ixopo and uMzimkhulu to be part of this annual road running event

“If they are scared of running the long distance, they can take part in the 21,1 km or 10 km run/walk event. They can also play a major role on Sunday morning by cheering the runners passing their neighbourhoods,” said Mxumalo.

Harry Gwala District Municipality communications director Nontuthuko Ngubane indicated to The Witness yesterday that the late registrations will be taken today at Ixopo’s statistics office (next to Peace Initiative Hall).

“It’s all systems go, we are more than ready, we are expecting a good event and besides the visiting athletes coming from around the province, we are also expecting a big number of local runners to show up,” said Ngubane.

Meanwhile, another race taking place in KZN is Peace in Africa at Durban’s Amphitheatre on Saturday. The Big Walk is scheduled for May 21 at Kings Park Athletics Stadium and Bhamshela Race is dated May 27