The hunt is still on for ‘Saffers’

By Carl Peters

South African golfers will strut their stuff in Abu Dhabi, South Korea and Mexico in this week’s featured action.

A higher than usual number of “Saffers” will actually be featuring in overseas tournaments from tomorrow due to the 2022/23 Sunshine Tour season having closed in Gauteng last week.

This will help to keep their bank managers happy.

The development sees nine players from the “Rainbow Nation” teeing off in the Abu Dhabi Challenge in the United Arab Emirates on the European Challenge Tour, while another seven take part in the Korea Championship on the main European Tour, otherwise known as the DP World Tour.

In addition, four South Africans who still have U.S. PGA Tour eligibility, following defections by several compatriots to LIV golf last year, will tackle the Mexico Open from tomorrow.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club has a prize fund of $300 000 (about R5,4 million), which is at least double what is offered at Sunshine Tour events.

The South African hopefuls in the competition include Casey Jarvis, Wilco Nienaber and Brandon Stone.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club was reportedly opened in May 2000 and boasts a 27-hole championship course, along with a clubhouse built in the shape of a falcon with wings outstretched.

Moving eastwards, the Korea Championship is being hosted at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon and its purse is $2 million. The considerable South African gang there includes Shaun Norris, Louis de Jager, Deon Germishuys and Zander Lombard.

The tournament sees the European Tour returning to South Korea for the first time in a decade.

On the other side of the great Pacific Ocean, the Mexico Open has a kitty of $7,7 million on the Vidanta Vallarta course.

According to the PGA Tour, the course’s current design opened in 2015 and meanders along the Ameca River “while views of the Sierra Madres are offered on every hole”.

The course’s management added 250 yards from its original design in preparation for the arrival of the PGA Tour, along with 51 new bunkers (for a total of 106).

The SA players in the hunt there are Erik van Rooyen, MJ Daffue, Garrick Higgo, Dylan Frittelli