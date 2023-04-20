Girls urged to play cricket

By Jerry Barnes

The provincial women’s batter of the year, the provincial Women’s League winners and the head coach of the local Masibemunye Cricket Club Gugu Ngcobo is urging girls to to join cricket clubs.

The former Willowfontein Combined School and Mehlokazulu High School pupil was one of the outstanding awardees during the recent AET Tuskers-KZN Inland Awards ceremony held at Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.

Altogether she collected two awards, batter of the year and league-winning coach.

ALSO READ | National women’s cricket contract for KZN’s Mlaba

Ngcobo told The Witness yesterday that in the local townships it may seem “strange” and “unheard of” for women to play cricket and run their own clubs.

She feels it is now high time that more women join cricket clubs as there are more opportunities, adding that it’s also a pleasant way to keep fit.

Gone are the days where we used to get told that certain sporting codes are only played by men. Nowadays women can play anything. I am passionate about cricket and that’s why I’m a player and also a coach. I can also honestly say this game really changed my lifestyle.

“It gives us a chance to compete against the local sides and we also travel to play against other provinces during the provincial league fixtures ,” said Ngcobo.

Besides playing and coaching the Willowfontein-based outfit Masibemunye, Ngcobo also represents the provincial Inland side.

Her women’s Provincial Batter of the Year and League Winners awards speak volumes about her playing abilities.

ALSO READ | Lizelle Lee makes SA proud as ICC ODI Women’s Cricketer of the Year

According to her, there are a lot of local development programmes that are officially run by AET Tuskers and KZN Inland Cricket. She also says that all the activities are staged in or around the city and the local townships.

The local cricket set-up by AET Tuskers and KZN Inland is looking good, active and very productive. They accommodate all the age groups such as U13, U14, U16, U18 and right up to the senior level.

“Also around Pietermaritzburg, there is a Northdale Hub, Imbali Hub and Sweetwaters Hub. Can you believe it — the girls are in action every weekend around their neighbourhoods. So there is no excuse for not joining cricket,” said Ngcobo.

When asked how she juggles her duties as a player/coach for Masibemunye and also as a player for the province, Ngcobo said it’s very simple.

“We are all wisely guided by AET Tuskers and KZN Inlands programmes. I mean everything is professionally structured and all the guidelines are there.”