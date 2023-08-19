Golden opportunity for KZN’s senior citizens

By Jerry Barnes

All the district municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal are busy selecting their teams for the annual Golden Games.

This week, the KwaZulu-Natal government said that in an effort to promote active and healthy lifestyles among senior citizens, a series of Golden Games eliminations will be taking place in different venues to select district teams that will compete in the provincial games next month.

The Golden Games, organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Art and Culture led by MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, together with the Department of Social Development, Office of the Premier, Department of Health, municipalities and the provincial senior citizens forum, will be rolled out throughout this month at different venues across all districts.

These eliminations will select teams that will compete in the provincial Golden Games set to take place at Ugu Sport and Leisure Stadium in Margate in September.

The Golden Games Championships are for people 60 years and older. The main objective of the event is to promote the wellbeing of senior citizens and to encourage their physical and mental wellbeing.

Senior citizens from 11 districts will compete in different codes like athletics, duck walk, dress-up, rugby ball throw, ball passing, ball relay, mlabalaba, football and netball, which will be introduced for the first time this year.

MEC Mahlaba applauded the senior citizens for participating in activities that keep them fit physically and mentally. “We are excited that our senior citizens are making use of this opportunity to keep themselves fit and enable them to manage their stress levels.

The senior citizens’ programme does not only start with the selection games but includes activities at a local level, going up to the district level as well as the provincial and national levels.

“We are happy that our elders are leading by example by demonstrating to their children and grandchildren that living positively assists in reducing diseases associated with old age. We look forward to the 2023 Golden Games and we wish our senior citizens all the best throughout this journey,” said MEC Mahlaba.

The 2023 Golden Games district eliminations are set to take place as follows:

DISTRICT eliminations

DATE and VENUE

Wednesday, August 23

• uMkhanyakude Makhasa Sport

Complex

• King Cetshwayo uMhlathuze Sport Complex

• eThekwini KwaMashu Complex

• Amajuba Arbor Park Stadium

• uGu Harding Stadium

• uMgungundlovu Camperdown Town Hall