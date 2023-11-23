Golfers all set for Joburg Open

By Carl Peters

The European Tour’s new season opens with concurrent events in South Africa and Australia this week, just days after the old campaign closed in Dubai.

Following Nicolai Højgaard’s success in the DP World Tour Championship last Sunday and Rory McIlroy’s “Road to Dubai” award for season-long consistency, Charl Schwartzel is among nine former champions listed in the field for the start of the Joburg Open this morning.

Schwartzel owns the record for being the only golfer to win back-to-back Joburg Open titles, in 2010 and 2011, while his current exploits largely involve LIV Golf.

The other former Joburg Open champions playing at Houghton Golf Club this week are Dan Bradbury, Thriston Lawrence, Branden Grace, Joachim Hansen, Haydn Porteous, Shubhankar Sharma, Darren Fichardt and Andy Sullivan.

Bradbury won the title last season and Lawrence the year before. Said Lawrence in a statement: “It’s nice to see all the winners come back to support this tournament. This tournament changed my life and gave me the opportunities to get to where I am today.

It’s also nice to be home and on a golf course I’m very familiar with having played these courses since my junior golf days. I’m looking forward to this week

Lawrence is coming off a very decent showing in the DP World Tour Championship in the Middle East, where he finished joint-fifth from a selected line-up and claimed a top-20 spot in the final Road to Dubai standings that was topped by McIlroy for the fifth time.

The Joburg Open boasts a prize fund of R20,5 million and is one of six European Tour events taking place in South Africa this season, as part of an agreement with the domestic Sunshine Tour.

Aside from the competition marking the start of the new season of the European Tour, which is known as the DP World Tour for commercial reasons, it is also the first event on the 2024 British Open Qualifying Series, according to the Sunshine Tour.

The top three golfers to make the cut this week who are not yet already exempt for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon next year will secure their place in the major.

Meanwhile, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is the other competition marking the start of a European Tour season that will feature at least 45 tournaments in 26 different countries until next November.

The Australian PGA Championship is taking place in Brisbane and is the first of back-to-back Australian events co-sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

The field includes LIV Golf star Cam Smith, who is vying for his fourth Australian PGA Championship on home soil. The US PGA Tour is in recess at present and will resume next week with the staging of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.