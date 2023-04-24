Gooch wins LIV Australia

By Witness Reporter

Talor Gooch saw his 10-stroke overnight lead take a significant hit before finishing with a three-shot victory in the inaugural LIV Australia tournament in Adelaide on Sunday.

Gooch followed up a pair of 10-under-par 62 rounds with a 1-over 73 yesterday to card a 19-under 197 at the Grange Golf Club.

The 31-year-old posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth hole, bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes and a double-bogey at the par-5 10th.

Gooch was able to halt his slide with birdies on the 11th and 13th holes en route to capturing $4 million (R72,3 million) of the $20 million (R361,7 million) purse.

He was able to hold off Anirban Lahiri of India, who carded a 65 on Sunday to reside at 200 for the tournament.

Patrick Reed (65), Cameron Tringale (67), Pat Perez (67) and The Open champion Cameron Smith (66) of Australia each finished at 15-under for the tournament. Reed officially claimed third place in points via the tiebreaker.

South Africans Dean Murmester (67) and Charl Schwartzel (68) joined Peter Uihlein (66) to finish in a tie for seventh place, one stroke better than Dustin Johnson (67).

Meanwhile, Jaco Ahlers won the Tour Championship of the Sunshine Tour by four shots at Serengeti Estates in Gauteng on Sunday.

He finished on 17-under par 271, while Casey Jarvis carded 275 for the runner-up spot.

A further five shots behind was a group comprising Luca Filippi, Pieter Moolman and Ryan van Velzen.

In Japan, Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a playoff to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship yesterday and secure his third European Tour title.

Australian Herbert got the job done at the second extra hole, recovering from an errant tee shot before holing from 12 feet to banish the memory of the travel issues which saw him arrive late into Japan on Wednesday.

Extra holes were required after both players finished the tournament on 15 under par following a thrilling final round in the historic first event to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

Scotland’s Calum Hill was alone in third on 14 under after his closing 65, one shot ahead of countryman Grant Forrest and home favourite Hiroshi Iwata.