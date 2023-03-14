Good news for futsal lovers as regional playoffs make a comeback

Jerry Barnes

Indoor soccer, more commonly known as futsal around the world, is still “alive and kicking” around the country following Covid-19 setbacks, though some new problems have emerged.

This was confirmed by the Pietermaritzburg-based, long-serving executive member of the SA Football Association (Safa), Poobie Govindasamy, who is also the president of the SA Indoor Football Association (Saifa).

ALSO READ | Despair over the poor condition of local soccer grounds

The trained lawyer said Saifa suffered “hardships” for a couple of years and it was impossible to stage fixtures around the country.

Futsal is still being played and loved by everybody all over South Africa. You will remember that our country went through a lot between 2019 and 2021. At first Covid-19 kicked in and the country was on standstill for the first time in our history, because of the shutdown. Unfortunately it was followed by the riots, looting and the country was again heavily disturbed. We fully understand that the players were badly affected, teams suffered a huge blow and it was impossible to play games. We are really grateful that it’s now a thing of the past and all behind us. We are back to normal and indoor fixtures under Saifa will be played at the regional level first, then provincial and then national.

Govindasamy also told The Witness that Saifa is now “forced” to play their games away in Tongaat because the turf at the local YMCA is no longer in good condition and not capable of hosting fixtures.

This is really a blow to local sport because we can’t stage our fixtures at the local YMCA. The facilities are scarce around Pietermaritzburg and the available ones are not in playable condition. So, we are forced to take our games to Tongaat, unfortunately.

There are two teams from Pietermaritzburg that are officially affiliated to Saifa — Young Natalians, Maritzburg Hotspurs — and its headquarters are also based in the City of Choice.

ALSO READ | Bid to promote golf development in Pietermaritzburg

According to Saifa, regional playoffs are scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Cape Town.

The KZN regional playoffs are scheduled for March 25-26, March 18-19 in Gauteng and April 1-2 in Cape Town.