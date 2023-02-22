Graham to miss Maritzburg’s Premiership clash with SuperSport

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United promise to have a smaller problem in the casualty department than the form guide ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with SuperSport United in Pretoria on Friday.

The relegation-threatened Team of Choice will miss skipper Travis Graham for the second week running through suspension, but aside from recently-signed midfielder Tebogo Tlolane said to be working on his fitness, no major injuries have been reported so far this week by the local club.

However, there is a great desperation for points, due to coach Fadlu Davids’ men having gone four matches without a win across all competitions since the last weekend of January.

In Premiership assignments in the period, they lost 1-0 away to Chippa United, which broke a three-match winning run, and then drew 1-1 with AmaZulu at home before losing 2-1 away to Orlando Pirates.

Before their trip to Soweto last Friday, they also went down 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in extra-time in the Nedbank Cup on home turf after playing most of that game with 10 men, due to Graham’s 38th-minute red card.

Their error-strewn defeat by Bucs in front of a modest crowd at Orlando Stadium left them in second-last position in the Premiership standings, three points ahead of Marumo Gallants from one match less.

Comparisons between teams

Davids’ men have the same points tally as Swallows from the same number of outings, but have a worse goal-difference.

Stellenbosch are two points better off, while Chippa and AmaZulu are a further point ahead of the Team of Choice and the Birds with 10 matches left in the 30-game programme.

Moreover, Maritzburg’s trip to SuperSport United this week seems to come at a wrong time in view of the fact that Gavin Hunt’s club in Pretoria have been one of their biggest tormentors down the years, alongside the now-defunct Free State Stars.

Davids has, appropriately, urged his men to keep the faith and he would likely not see a draw against Hunt’s men as a bad result in the Jacaranda City based on form and match venue.

Of course, this week’s domestic programme is headlined by the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates on Saturday afternoon, while there should also be considerable excitement for the Durban derby between AmaZulu and Royal AM hours later.