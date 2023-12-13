Ground saga goes on

By Jerry Barnes

It seems that the ongoing issue between local Motsepe Foundation Championship (National First Division) team Maritzburg United and Msunduzi Municipality is far from over — and it could be more than just about a game of soccer.

The bad blood between the Team of Choice and Msunduzi Municipality started when the club was relegated from the elite league (DStv Premiership) to the second tier of South African soccer at the end of last season.

The local municipality decided abruptly to cut their three-year sponsorship of R27 million (R9 million per year) to United and gave it to Premiership side Royal AM. The new side was also given the residential status at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Maritzburg United, which had been in the elite league and served local soccer followers for more than a decade, found itself kicked out of their home ground.

They were also informed that they would not be permitted to play their home games in their old venue or use the training ground below the Harry Gwala Stadium (Outer Field).

Msunduzi Municipality suggested to United’s management that they move their home fixtures to Northdale and Woodburn stadiums.

The local municipality agreed that as far as the new venues were concerned there were a number of things that needed to be sorted out, like the pitch, floodlights and changerooms — especially at the Northdale Stadium — in order for the PSL to approve it.

A particularly bitter pill to swallow for United’s management and proof of the duplicitous nature of the municipality was to discover that the other teams in the lower divisions like Mkhambathin FC and Midlands Wanderers were allowed to use Harry Gwala Stadium.

The Team of Choice chairperson Farouk Kadodia recently told The Witness that out of all the promises made by the Msunduzi Municipality leadership not one had been fulfilled. “There has been no further feedback,” said Kadodia.

Kadodia confirmed receiving an official letter barring United from using Harry Gwala Stadium.

After two virtual meetings we received a letter from the municipal manager (MM) to the effect that we are no longer to use the Harry Gwala Stadium as the over-use of the stadium will result in challenges maintaining the pitch to PSL standard.

He further stated that the council indicated that it would arrange for United to use Woodburn for all fixtures from October 1 to December 31 after which Northdale Stadium would have been repaired and would be available for use from January 1.

As for Northdale Stadium, there has not been any work done in line with the report produced by professor Ronnie Schloss of the PSL to complete all the necessary repairs.

Schloss and his PSL team conducted an inspection at Northdale and indicated all the shortfalls.

“The council still did not approve a R10 million budget for repairs,” said Kadodia.

Kadodia says what is more frustrating and unfair is that the municipality was not coming to the party by “treating everyone or every local team the same and fair.”

He alleged that Msunduzi Municipality seemed to be behaving as if they didn’t own the stadium and that somebody else was making decisions for them.

The stadium is council-owned and can be shared by two professional teams such as is the norm at other municipal-owned stadiums in the country. Also the sponsorship contract does not give exclusive rights to one [team] to use the stadium.

Kadodia was emphatic that for his team to play “home games away from home” at the Sugar Xulu Stadium in Clermont near Pinetown is costing them both financially and from the view of attracting spectators. He has previously pleaded for funding from the local municipality.

“It is costing us big time and in many ways. Undoubtedly our fans would have made Harry Gwala Stadium a fortress and we would have been at 28 points with an unbeaten home record.”

According to Kadodia, the Msunduzi Municipality had clearly displayed unfairness and dismally failed to keep its promises. He slammed what he said were endless delaying tactics by the municipality.

“In summary this was only a delaying tactics to get rid of the brand who served the city with 20 years of professional football entertainment.

It breaks my heart [that despite] all the success we brought to Pietermaritzburg [we] get the boot from the custodians of the city.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzi Thebolla agreed with The Witness on Tuesday that sorting out the Northdale Stadium may take a bit longer than expected because the pitch needed a lot of work, but the option of Woodburn Stadium was ready to be used at any time.

According to us we did everything that needed to be done around Woodburn Stadium and it’s ready. I must also indicate to you that with Northdale Stadium, there are few things that still needs to be sorted, like floodlights, the pitch and the main entrance.

“In fact, I can openly tell you that the work that need to be done on the pitch is a lot, more than what we anticipated,” said Thebolla.