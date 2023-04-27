Hammarsdale runner Mhlongo ready to take Comrades Marathon spotlight

By Jerry Barnes

A familiar face on the roads of KwaZulu-Natal and a seasoned athlete, Makhosi Mhlongo from Hammarsdale believes she will have a stronger Comrades Marathon outcome this year than last year.

Mhlongo says her first “Big C” run last year was an “experimental assignment” and she was very pleased to finish it.

She indicated to The Witness on Wednesday that she had learnt a lot of “lessons” about the event.

To be honest with you, if you don’t know the Comrades Marathon properly it will humble you and after the race you will be a totally different person.

She said at the start last year, her main aim was to secure a top 10-finish, but during the race her goal “shifted”.

My dream was dashed after the 50 km mark because my body told me something else. I felt like everything in me was giving up and it was impossible for me to carry on running. I then said to myself that I must at least finish the race because I wanted to see if my legs were able to carry me all the way. Yes, I managed to finish it in seven hours and believe me, I am very proud of myself.

That was an achievement on its own, because it was my first ever Comrades Marathon.

Despite the gruesome pains during the 2022 Comrades, Mhlongo strongly believes her body will hold up in this year’s big race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, June 11, as she has since gained experience in running ultra-marathons.

She also believes taking part in this year’s Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town worked out very well for her and made her strong.

I had a good run during the Two Oceans this year and I was aiming for gold. Unfortunately, I just fell out of the top 10 and ended up making it to 11th position.

As part of her preparations for Comrades, she will join the rest of the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club runners for a camp in the Drakensberg.

Club coach Prodigal Khumalo said Mhlongo is a focused and hard-working athlete who is expected to have a good race this year.