High hopes forward 34’s annual sports day

By Witness Reporter

The annual Jerry Barnes Sports Day is due to take place at the Panorama Primary School in Pietermaritzburg on September 30.

Although the annual event mainly attracts teams from Msunduzi’s ward 34 (Eastwood, Panorama, Cinderella Park, Malivana and Jesmondene), teams from other wards and areas are also welcome to participate.

ALSO READ | Protea Sports Grounds in shambles

According to the organiser and founder, Jerry Barnes, this year’s event will be different because it has been designed to be a fully-fledged community affair.

Barnes said the day will not only be about soccer, but will include other activities such as aerobics and a fun run/walk for senior citizens and youth.

A community sporting club aimed at sustaining a healthy lifestyle will be also be officially launched on the day.

“I recently discovered that there are a lot of senior citizens and youth in the area who are interested in walking or jogging around the neighbourhood, but are not too sure what to do or where to go.

The fact is, in the area there are a lot of uncles, aunties, grannies and even the youth who want to be involved in other sport codes such as walking, jogging, aerobics, skipping rope (inqathu), cricket, boxing, dance sport and karate, but they don’t know where to go or what to do.

“So on the same day we will be officially launching our sporting club that will accommodate almost all the sporting codes,” said Barnes.

Barnes is also appealing to potential sponsors to come on board by sponsoring prizes, meals and even a fence.

ALSO READ | Northbury Park Secondary School gets new sports centre

We need trophies, medals, balls, soccer kits, whistles, nets and even a fence. The fence will be donated to Panorama Primary School to help tackle safety issues faced around the school’s sports ground.

For more information, teams, coaches and managers can contact Barnes at 083 521 9553.