Hilton College boys raise the bar

For the first time in its history, Hilton College had six boys selected to represent South Africa in schoolboy rugby and hockey this year.

In both sporting codes, Hilton boys were selected for leadership positions in their teams.

Matt Rout was selected as vice-captain of the SA U18A hockey team, while Thomas Dyer was stand-in captain of the SA U18 rugby team for most of the series.

Hilton College hockey players Matt Rout, Akha Mda and Daniel den Bakker. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Joining Rout were Akha Mda and Daniel den Bakker, while Nicolas Snyman and Jack Waterhouse also played for the SA U18 rugby side.

Both Waterhouse and Dyer are sons of Old Hiltonians. In his day, Rory Dyer captained the 1st XV in 1987 in his final year at Hilton College.

This year, in the school’s 150th anniversary year, Hilton College has been ranked the top school in the country for rugby, hockey, cricket, soccer, basketball and water polo.

This is according to the https://saschoolsports.co.za/ website, which has ranked boys schools based on the combined rankings in these six major sporting codes.

Ending a cracker of a year for Hilton College sport, Chris Bagnall won the SA Schools Inter-Provincial Strokeplay Competition — by 17 strokes — and James Moore claimed the title of the youngest ever Gold finisher in the Roof of Africa (aka Mother of Hard Enduro) motorcycle race.

Darryn Gallagher, the executive director of sport at Hilton College, said the school is proud of its star sportsmen, but prouder still of its teams.

Rankings are impressive but they are not the goal. We believe in teamwork and in teaching our boys the disciplines that will set them up for success, and not only in sport.

Hilton College’s sportsmen were not alone in doing their school proud this year.

On the cultural front, Grade 11 pupil Raheel Mottiar was selected by the International Arts Talent Showcase, to perform in New York at the world’s largest talent convention, in front of more than 300 agents, casting directors and music producers.

Khanya Mhlongo, who will the deputy head of the school next year, attended an international debating symposium at Oxford University, in England this year.

In the realm of academics, Ben Kok, a grade 11 pupil, was one of only two South African pupils selected to join a Nasa programme in Houston in the USA.