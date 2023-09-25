Hisatsune wins French Open

By Witness Reporter

Young Japanese golfer Ryo Hisatsune won the French Open by two shots from Jordan Smith of England and Jeff Winther of Denmark outside Paris on Sunday.

Hisatsune carded a 66 in the final round of the Cazoo-backed tournament at Le Golf National to finish on 14-under 270 for the four rounds of play.

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark finished alone in fourth place on 273.

The highest placed South African was Zander Lombard in joint-10th on eight-under 276, six shots off the winning pace.

The Ryder Cup will assume the spotlight this week in Italy.

Meanwhile, South African Rupert Kaminski claimed victory by one shot over compatriot Matthew Spacey in the PGA Championship on the Sunshine Tour at the St Francis Links in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

With extreme winds expected on Sunday, Saturday featured both the third and fourth rounds being played.

Kaminski and Spacey both fired six-under-par 66s in the third round in the morning to close to within one stroke of Greek-born leader Peter Karmis (71) on nine-under par.

In the afternoon, it became a two-horse race as Kaminski and Spacey separated themselves from the field.

Karmis could only manage a 77 in the final round, finishing on four-under and in a tie for third with Ryan van Velzen (72) and Adam Breen (73).

Kaminski parred the last though for a level-par 72, while Spacey fell agonisingly short with bogeys on the par-four 15th and on the par-three 17th, his closing hole.

An aggregate of 280 was what Kaminski registered for his first Sunshine Tour title, with Spacey carding 281 in total.

On the women’s scene, Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Sunday by playing to a 14-14 score against the United States in Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Europe had boosted their hopes of an unprecedented third Solheim Cup win in a row after battling back to draw level at 8-8 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Spanish star Carlota Ciganda was reportedly the home heroine as she birdied the 16th and 17th holes to beat Nelly Korda of the U.S. and secure the point that ensured Europe retained the cup.