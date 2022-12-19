Home final for table toppers Tuskers

Carl Peters

The Tuskers have secured a home final in the CSA One Day Cup for Division Two teams by finishing at the top of the standings.

In their final pool match at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, which was a table-topping affair affected by the weather, coach Grant Morgan’s ambitious side defeated Garden Route Badgers by four wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis Method.

They will now prepare for the final on December 28 at the same venue.

They bowled out their visitors from South Western Districts for 129 in 32.4 overs on Sunday and this began with Keith Dudgeon getting Matthew Christensen out with the first ball.

Johan Smal made 37 as the Badgers’ top scorer, followed by Jhedli van Briesies on 20, while Dudgeon recorded a very impressive 2/8 from 4.4 overs among the bowling figures.

Kyle Nipper carded 2/25 from seven overs and Stefan Tait also did his bit to register 2/32 from five overs for the KZN Inland side.

In the Tuskers’ batting innings, however, their top order matched the Badgers’ sluggish start, as Yaseen Valli registered six runs, Thamsanga Kumalo a duck and Andile Mogakane five runs. But a couple of middle-order batters put them back on track.

Tian Koekemoer scored 52 not out and Michael Erlank 24, while Dilivio Ridgaard finished on five not out as Koekemoer did the most batting damage to secure the win.

Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost to the Knights by 39 runs in another rain-affected match that was reduced to 22 overs for each side due to inclement weather in Durban.

The Knights put together 175/9 and the Dolphins could only reach 136 all out in 20.4 overs in the Division One fixture.

Jon-Jon Smuts was the Dolphins’ top scorer with 38 runs from 28 balls, while their bowling figures were led by Andile Phehlukwayo’s 4/35 and Ottniel Baartman’s 3/37 in an innings where Raynard van Tonder scored 66 not out from 43 balls for the Knights.