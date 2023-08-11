Home ground woes for Maritzburg United

By Jerry Barnes

Maritzburg United supporters will be expecting their team to play their home fixtures at Harry Gwala Stadium in the National First Division campaign, however, the club may be forced to look at other options.

According to reports, there’s no uncertainty with regards to where the Team of Choice play their home games in the new season, after the issue was resolved recently.

Officially, Harry Gwala Stadium is now Royal AM’s home ground for the DStv Premiership games, and this was confirmed last Friday.

On Thursday, their chairperson Farouk Kadodia told The Witness that his team will stage all their home games at Harry Gwala Stadium and they have given the local municipality all the relevant dates.

Normally, when you receive the block fixtures from the PSL, you highlight all your home games and give it to the municipality. We did all that and we are now waiting for them to come back to us. We are currently not aware of any options or changes, except that we are still waiting for their confirmation.

This week there were rumours doing the rounds that the Team of Choice may move to Msunduzi Athletics Stadium or Woodburn Stadium.

However, Kadodia told to The Witness that the allegations were news to him and that other reports claimed that United and Thwihli Thwahla (Royal AM) have agreed on sharing Harry Gwala.

Thwihli Thwahla’s general manager Richard Makhoba was quoted saying: “When we play home, they will play away. When they play at home, we’ll play away. We were sitting with the chairman [Kadodia] this morning and then we rolled out the plan together.”

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize meanwhile told The Witness that according to the agreement between the three parties — United, Royal AM and Msunduzi — “both clubs will share the stadium. To sort the dates for their home and away games is between them and the PSL,” said Mkhize.