‘Hope Boks have enough left for one more big effort’

By Carl Peters

Former Springbok captain Gary Teichmann will be at Stade France in Paris on Saturday night to back the Boks against New Zealand and he believes the team have been “exceptional” ambassadors for the country.

The businessperson (56), who attended Hilton College and University of KwaZulu-Natal, says that coach Jacques Nienaber’s men have come through a tough series of matches at the Rugby World Cup and deserve to win the trophy for the second time on French soil and a record fourth time overall.

“The tournament has been fantastic and it was really important that we got through the quarter-finals as my trip to France was only after that stage!” said Teichmann from Paris.

The French have really bought into the tournament and you could see that with the pool games where the attendance was good even for some of the smaller games.

“I think, for me, the manner in which the Springboks have conducted themselves both on the field and off — other than this past week they had a go at Bongi [Mbonambi], which I feel was very weak and uncalled for — has been very good.

“The team have really been exceptional in the way they have gone about their business. After last Saturday, a lot of the discussion has been about how close England were to winning, but not much was mentioned about the tough pool that the Springboks came through, as well as a tough quarter-final.”

Teichmann, who won 42 national caps between 1995 and 1999 while starring for the Sharks on the provincial scene, has his fingers crossed that the Boks will find more energy to subdue the All Blacks tonight after their demanding run in the tournament so far.

“I can only hope that our guys have enough left to give it one more big effort. Fortunately, we have a really strong squad and the coaches have been using the depth that we have for sometime now, so I am sure they will be able to get the best out of them,” he said.

We need big names to bring out their best games, and I am sure we will pull it off.

Teichmann, who developed an earthmoving business after retiring from rugby, said it will be “amazing” for the country should the Boks win today.

“To do a back-to-back [triumph] that no country has ever done before will be special. The leadership team, Rassie [Erasmus], Jacques [Nienaber], Siya [Kolisi], have done an amazing job and win or lose, we as supporters can only thank them for what they have done. I can’t wait for the final and wish them all the best. Go Bokke!”

Meanwhile, the director of rugby at Maritzburg College, Hendré Marnitz, said Bok coach Nienaber has picked a team that promises to be combative from the 9 pm kick-off on Saturday.

“Clearly, if you look at the Springbok side that has been selected, we are going with a very aggressive onslaught, with only one backline player on the bench,” he said.

“I think the only risk with that is we don’t have a No. 9 on the bench, so if Faf de Klerk should get injured in the game, it will put us under a lot of pressure.”

Marnitz previously confirmed that pupils at his school are proud of the fact that a key member of the Bok side, Jesse Kriel, is a “College old boy”. Kriel sent the pupils a personal message before leaving for the World Cup, it was reported in The Witness recently.

Marnitz said if the Springboks do manage to win on Saturday, it will be “really uplifting” for the nation.