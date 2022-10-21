Host of returning Boks to boost squad for URC showdown against Ulster at Kings Park

Carl Peters

For their top-four showdown with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park on Friday, the Sharks are making full use of their available Springbok stars and bringing more of them into the starting line-up this time.

With a host of returning Boks either starting last week’s fixture against Glasgow Warriors or coming off the bench, the ravenous Sharks squashed their Scottish visitors 40-12, and their sparkling debutant, Eben Etzebeth, was voted man of the match at the happy Durban venue.

ALSO READ | Sharks’ Springbok stars mean business, says Kolisi

The returning internationals certainly made a huge difference to the black-and-white team’s victory odds on the day, especially creating a second-half spectacle, and they plan to grab another win before they leave for Bok duty again.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt named his team yesterday for Friday’s fixture against the strong Irish tourists and some of the Boks who played off the bench last week are in the run-on team to add to the ones who started last week’s game and remain in the line-up.

Prop Ox Nche, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, flank Siya Kolisi and wing Makazole Mapimpi will face the Ulster danger-men from the beginning this time alongside existing caretaker captain Thomas du Toit.

Nche comes in for Ntuthuko Mchunu, Mbonambi trades jerseys with Kerron van Vuuren, and Kolisi takes over from Scottish international Dylan Richardson among the forward changes.

At the back, Mapimpi replaces Anthony Volmink in the final amendment to last week’s starting line-up.

The Sharks are lying in fourth spot in the 16-team standings with 15 points from four matches.

Ulster sits in second position with 21 points from five games, while the title-holding Stormers sit in-between the Sharks and Ulster with 17 points from four fixtures.

ALSO READ | Bok Women down but not out, as they still fight for a quarterfinal spot

Leinster lead the log table with 23 points from five outings, while the Lions have the same points as the Sharks but from one match more in fifth spot.

However, as far as the points-difference column goes, it appears the Sharks need to do a great deal more because their figure is far lower than those of the three teams above them in the standings.

Their Boks could certainly help on that front.

This weekend sees a complete round of eight URC fixtures — two tonight, five tomorrow and one on Sunday.

Like the Sharks, the Lions have a home fixture this weekend, while the Bulls do duty in Italy and the Stormers compete in Wales.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have done a deal with Lenovo for the technology company to become the official laptop supplier to the “Fear The Fin” outfit.

Lenovo will provide state-of-the-art laptops to the Sharks staff and management “to ensure that the Sharks are able to perform at their peak both on and off the field”, said the franchise.

Moreover, Friday’s 6.15pm kick-off forms part of a “Sharksfest” that promises a host of family-friendly entertainment.



SHARKS TEAM: 1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Thomas du Toit (capt), 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Siya Kolisi, 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Boeta Chamberlain, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Marnus Potgieter, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Aphelele Fassi. Bench: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Carlu Sadie, 19. Reniel Hugo, 20. James Venter, 21. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22. Cameron Wright, 23. Anthony Volmink.

URC FIXTURES

Today

Benetton v Bulls — 6.30 pm

Connacht v Scarlets — 8.35 pm

Tomorrow

Zebre v Edinburgh — 2 pm

Lions v Glasgow — 4.05 pm

Sharks v Ulster — 6.15 pm

Leinster v Munster — 6.15 pm

Cardiff v Stormers — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Dragons v Ospreys — 4 pm