Howick coach slams KZNA for decision to leave out youngsters for SA Champs trip

By Jerry Barnes

A Howick athletics development coach is challenging KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) for shutting the door on his junior athletes.

According to Ntokozo Mlotshwa, the chairperson of Umngeni Howick Athletics Academy, the three athletes that are affected are Simphiwe Dlamini (eight), Zamokuhle Makhanya (eight) and nine-year-old Snenjabulo Zulu.

On Thursday, Mlotshwa told The Witness that the trio had been “selected and qualified” by the provincial governing athletics body (KZNA) to represent KZN at the national Cross Country Championships in Gqeberha on September 16, but later refused to accommodate them because of their age.

“We are all confused and unhappy. Personally I am very angry, bitter and frustrated by KZNA. Their treatment towards these children is hurting them and they are going to hate athletics in the future,” said Mlotshwa.

“The fact and my big question is, why were these kids allowed to participate in the qualifying events, officially told that they qualified for SA Cross Country Champs, and later refused to go?” asked Mlotshwa.

The coach claimed the three athletes were left out because they are underage (all under 10 years old).

The coach also claimed that KZNA were also expecting the other athletes to pay for their kit and uniform.

Does it make sense? You are selected by your province to represent them in the SA Champs and yet they expect you to buy your own KZN vest, shorts and tracksuit.

KZNA media officer Mandla Mngomezulu on Thursday indicated that the federation (KZNA) were not comfortable travelling from KZN to Gqeberha with children that are under 10 years old.

Mngomezulu also pointed out that KZNA does not have technical sponsors and all items are sold at a “special” price.

“Only if their parents are prepared to take them with them, but there’s a lot of responsibilities to travel with kids that are under 10 years old. Remember they need parental guidance and care for 24/7.”

“KZN colours or uniforms are sold at a discount price to athletes because officially we don’t have a technical or title sponsor,” added Mngomezulu.