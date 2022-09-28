Howick cycling star (87) over the moon

Carl Peters

Senior cyclist Arthur Duncan, from Howick, has returned from a world championship event in Italy with a gold medal and great memories of the contest and host city.

The 87-year-old sportsman took part in the time trial and road races at the Trento leg of the 2022 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships recently, after receiving an invitation from the sport’s governing body and help from family and friends, as well as a Backabuddy fund-raising project, Duncan said.

It was in the 86,8 km road race for 60+ riders, called the Mediofondo, where he excelled in the men’s 85-89 age group and that was despite one part of the route having “the most challenging mountain climb I have ever ridden”, said Duncan.

The excitement at the prize presentation venue, set up in a beautiful park was electric — TV interviews, photoshoots and interacting with cyclists from all over the world.

The fit and disciplined cyclist has been to three world championship events to date.

Meanwhile, four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said he was left with a “shredded elbow” after slamming into a car door that opened just as he was riding past.

Froome said in a video on TikTok that he got “doored” on a ride in Monaco on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Which means as I was riding along, someone in a parked car opened their door right in front of me. It was literally about a metre in front of me, I didn’t even make it to my brakes. I hit the door and went flying over.

The 37-year-old British rider urged people to use the “Dutch Reach” method when opening doors to help avoid injuries to passing cyclists.

Rather than using the hand closest to the door to open it, the Dutch Reach sees drivers and passengers use their far hand, allowing them to swivel and check behind them as they exit into traffic.