Howick runner thrilled with third-place finish at Two Oceans

By Jerry Barnes

Residents of Mathandubisi, S’phumelele and Mpophomeni in Howick as well as others in the Midlands would have been thrilled at local athlete Nkosikhona Mhlakwana taking third place in the Two Oceans 56 km in Cape Town over the weekend.

The former Injoloba Secondary School and Nogqaza Primary School pupil took household names by surprise when he secured a podium spot in the gruelling ultra-marathon.

His sudden appearance in the chasing pack towards the final stage of the race stunned most athletics pundits, commentators, coaches and other runners in the elite group.

As an unknown, he surprised everyone with his running abilities by finishing in three hours, 10 minutes and 39 seconds, mere seconds behind second-placed Dan Matshailwe (3:10,18) and less that a minute behind winner the celebrated Givemore Mudzinganyama of Zimbabwe (3:09,54).

The only people that were not surprised about his podium finish were his coach Prodigal Khumalo of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, his clubmates, former coaches and road running statisticians.

Yesterday, Khumalo said that as a coach he was not “shocked or surprised” at all by the “massive” feat of the Howick-born athlete, because his performance during the 2022 Two Oceans was also very good.

According to Khumalo, Mhlakwana is “naturally” a hard worker.

Said Khumalo:

I may be wrong to say Nkosikhona is shy, maybe he just likes to go around doing his business quietly, from behind the scenes. He is a hard worker in everything, very professional, disciplined, good technician, strong, strategist and a brilliant athlete. He is very quick to assess the situation and in decision-making during the race.

According to Khumalo, the plan around the Two Oceans was very simple and straightforward.

“Stick to the basics and better last year’s time. So for him to eventually make it to position three was expected and did not shock us, at all.”

Mhlakwana told The Witness on Monday that the training programme provided by Khumalo had been perfect for him.

He said the coach that earlier guided him in his career, Xolani Mabhida, should also be praised for laying a proper foundation for him.

My success is not only mine, but my current coach, Prodigal, my old coach Xolani, my club and sponsors Hollywoodbets AC and Puma, my clubmates and my community around Howick all played a major role in my life. Really, I am humbled by their support and contribution to my career.

