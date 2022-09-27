Imbali’s ‘rugby rose’ Hlabangani enjoying the limelight

Jerry Barnes

Springboks Women’s Sevens and Bulls star Nolwazi Hlabangani may be receiving high praise and celebrity treatment from her neighbours and the wider Pietermaritzburg community these days, but she says that she joined rugby by chance.

The Imbali-born player, who is a former Prestbury Primary and Girls’ High pupil, says that during her early days at school, the sports that she played were hockey and basketball for a long time.

But her life in sport changed when she went to study at the University of Pretoria (Tuks) and saw a poster around the campus calling for players to join the rugby sevens side, she told The Witness.

I must accept that rugby was never in the picture or in my life initially. It was only when I went to study at Tuks that I decided to try rugby. I never looked back from that day. Sometimes I think I became a rugby player by mistake or by luck.

She was very surprised but also grateful when she was selected for the World Cup team recently. “It wasn’t easy making it into the final selected 12 for the World Cup team”.

She said at first she was not too sure what convinced the head coach to select her for the final squad, but maybe her hard Work had eventually paid off.

“The coach said it was because of my positive attitude in the sense that I’m coachable because I always listen and fix whichever mistake I have made on the field. I’m also not scared of taking accountability. Also, my hard work mentality and my willingness to always be wanting to improve and be better along with my passion for the game,” said Hlabangani.

The Rugby Sevens World Cup was hosted by Cape Town from September 9 to September 11.

Nolwazi’s mother, Lindiwe Hlabangani, told The Witness that they, other family members and neighbours are not surprised that her daughter is now a national player.

She said that from an early age Nolwazi was only interested in sport and everybody around the neighbourhood knew that.

As parents, family members, her sisters, friends and even the community only knew Nolwazi as a sportwomen from the onset. We all knew as a family and even our neighbours tell you that she was just crazy about sport from day one, and always active. Her 100% focus has been always on sport, so really personally I am not surprised that today she’s a national player. I knew it that she was destined for greater heights. She really worked very hard to get where she is now. So we are all happy for her.

A few weeks ago, her family members and neighbours hosted a thanksgiving function for their “national hero”.

A special prayer was also observed at St Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in KwaMachibisa.