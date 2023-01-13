Indoor Hockey World Cup organisers promise a ‘masterclass’ event

Jerry Barnes

Although South Africa will be hosting the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup for the very first time, the event is set to be a spectacular one.

South African Hockey Association president, Deon Morgan, told The Witness that all is on track and his organisation is looking forward to producing a “masterclass” event.

Morgan said though hosting the event for the first time is a big challenge, it does not scare them and the country will have a good chance to make history.

He also confirmed that the local organising committee (LOC) “visited and inspected” the venue, Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, and everything is looking good and in place.

This is the big stage for us and for our country. It is a huge challenge to host such events, but we are happy with everything and appreciate everything about the event.

“We are very excited and just can’t wait and we’re looking forward to making history. We are ready and we can assure that we are going to deliver a masterclass event,” said Morgan.

The Pretoria event will be the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, as 12 men’s and 12 women’s national indoor hockey teams go head-to-head to be crowned world champions. The tournament will be played from February 5-11. It will begin with Pool A action as hosts South Africa face off against Austria.

USA, who have qualified for their second straight appearance at the World Cup, will then take on Australia, who are the only team other than Netherlands to play in all six editions of the Women’s Indoor World Cup.

ALSO READ | O’Connor to lead SA at Indoor Hockey World Cup

Netherlands, who have five consecutive top-two finishes and are the defending silver medalists, will begin their campaign in the third game of the day, taking on debutants New Zealand. The opening match on day one of the FIH Men’s Indoor World Cup will see Australia face off against host nation South Africa in Pool B action.

Netherlands and Namibia play in the fourth men’s game of the day to begin the competition in Pool A. Defending champions Austria then play against New Zealand in the fifth men’s match of the opening day, in the quest to retain their title.

All 12 teams in each competition will play one pool match each day, from February 5 to 9. The top four teams in each pool will then proceed to the quarter-finals, while the 5th and 6th placed teams will face off in the 9-12 positional play-off games.