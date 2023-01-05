Experienced Domleo a boost for SA men’s indoor hockey team

Witness Reporter

South Africa’s most experienced indoor hockey player, Justin Domleo, will be a key figure for the hosts when the sixth edition of the World Cup is played in Pretoria from February 5 to 11.

The side, powered by Tops at SPAR, will be led by Jethro Eustice as the hosts strive to make an impression when the tournament is held outside of Europe for the first time, according to SA Hockey.

South Africa are one of 12 men’s teams geared up to take on the challenge of climbing to the summit of the showpiece event which also includes the women’s world cup.

Domleo’s experience gained from 42 caps will be pivotal to the team’s chances, while Eustice and Ryan Julius, who both played in the 2018 event in Berlin, will also have important roles to fill.

The exciting Cassiem brothers, Mustapha and Dayaan, will be two other players to watch in what will be a week of high-octane contests as spectators settle down to the fast-paced thrill of the indoor game.

ustapha’s incredible goal-scoring return currently sits at 52 goals in just 22 appearances, while Anton van Loggerenberg and Bongumusa Mngoma in the final line of defense are two keepers who thrive on tournament expectation and pressure.

Coach Justin Rosenberg is looking forward to the opportunity to showcase what SA indoor hockey is all about.

We are beyond privileged to host the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa. We are a country with a wonderful history and relationship with the game of indoor hockey. Our squad selected has the ambition to add another memorable chapter to those history books! We can’t wait to entertain the crowds at the Heartfelt Arena.

The men’s team will be competing in their fifth World Cup, having missed only the 2011 event.



SA SQUAD: Aiden Tun, Jethro Eustice, Anton van Loggerenberg, Justin Domleo, Bongumusa Mngoma Keegan Hezlett, Chad Futcher, Lungani Gabela, Dan Sibbald, Mustapha Cassiem, Dayaan Cassiem, Ryan Julius.